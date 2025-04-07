Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2 patch notes explored

Ubisoft has released the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2 patch notes, highlighting the major changes coming to the game. Set to go live on April 8, 2025, at 2 pm UTC, this upcoming update will feature some of the most requested quality-of-life changes, as well as some bug fixes. Assassin's Creed Title Update 1.0.2 Patch will be a big update, as it will require you to download more than 10 GB on some platforms.

Ad

This article will cover the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2 patch notes and what changes Ubisoft is planning to implement into the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2 patch size and release date

Xbox Series X|S: 19.5 GB

PlayStation®5: 11.59 GB

PC: 16.05 GB

Steam: 11 GB

MAC: 9 GB

The patch will go live on April 8, 2025, at 2 pm UTC / 10 am EDT / 7 am PDT.

New features and QoL changes coming with the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2 patch

Horse auto-follow and speed improvements

Improvements to horse (Image via Ubisoft)

Auto-Follow the road is back to help you navigate while riding your horse. Simply activate the pathfinder to enable Auto-Follow, and your horse will automatically follow the road to your marked destination.

Ad

Horse speed has also been increased in cities so you can get to your destination faster.

Selling / dismantling multiple items

You can tag multiple items to sell after Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2 goes live (Image via Ubisoft)

To help you save time when trading with merchants, a new option has been added to tag and sell/dismantle multiple items in shops or when dismantling gear at the Forge in the Hideout.

Ad

Mastery nodes reset

New Mastery Point reset option (Image via Ubisoft)

Added the option to reset Mastery Nodes in the skill trees so you can test different playstyles and skills for both Naoe and Yasuke.

Ad

Investigation Board shortcut

The Investigation Board is central to your journey, and a new shortcut has been added for direct access while in-game.

With Assassin's Creed Title Update 1.0.2, holding the OPTION button for a few seconds will take you directly to the Investigation Board, while a single press will open the inventory menu.

This update now allows you to easily launch the World Map, Inventory, or Investigation Board smoothly as you play.

Ad

PS5 Pro

Added PSSR support for PS5 pro. Keep in mind that you will need to manually enable this if you are playing the game on the PS5 Pro prior to this update's release.

Balanced mode will now feature Raytraced Specular

List of bug fixes coming with the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Quests

Fixed multiple quest issues with markers failing to spawn or characters not being interactable.

Addressed an issue where Ise Sadatame can be killed after reviving him while previously being knocked down by explosives during 'Escort Ise Sadatame' objective in Yamashiro.

During "The Wheel Unmasked" quest, some players cannot exit the quest or quit to memories when selecting the options from the menu.

Players will no longer be stuck in the Objective board tutorial after loading into the first Naoe memory if completed after 'From Spark to Flames'.

Fixed an issue in 'A True Igan' meditation, where the Eavesdrop objective cannot be completed if Naoe kills the Oda clan Ashigaru before reaching the objective location.

Fixed an issue in 'Brothers in Arms' quest where the quest can't progress by talking to ronin if the prisoners were freed first.

In 'Flames of War', the Igan leader will now fight back.

'Wake Up Call': An issue where Nagato won't attack Naoe once he enters the Guard Break state during the 'Duel with Nagato' objective.

'Wake up Call': Objectives during the 'Duel with Nagato' now correctly update.

Kumabe Ujiie no longer stops walking after talking with one of the ronins if the player doesn't follow him immediately during 'Follow Kumabe Ujiie' objective.

Players are no longer rolled back to the beginning quest and stealth sequence if they die to the brute in 'Shinobi Warfare'.

Addressed an issue where Sanada Masatoyo only uses one attack if Yasuke stays close to him during 'Nobutsuna's Students' objective.

Yoshisada can now be interrupted while drinking his health potion in 'Silver Smugglers'.

Addressed an issue where the game crashes after killing an NPC in 'The Stray Dogs'.

During the 'Protect the Dog' objective, enemies are now identifiable with quest markers and are easier to find.

Addressed an issue where the fight with Kimura Kei is instantly finished when using Crushing Shockwave to defeat him during 'Fighting for the Cause' quest.

'The Price of Rice': fixed an issue where the Drunk Samurai will not attack Naoe if he takes damage from an Assassination attempt while unconscious.

'Losing Hand': Player is no longer desynchronized after successfully completing the quest.

Rewards on the Oni-yuri card within The League Target Board, will now appear as claimed after players complete the quest 'Sweet Revenge'.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Spoilers

'Mibuno Showdown': Corrected an issue so players can now deal damage to Momochi Sandayu during transition to phase 2.

Fixed an issue where Momochi Sandayu would stop fighting during 'Duel Momochi Sandayu' objective.

Players are no longer desynchronized if they attack and kill Usami Yoshiko in 'The Betrayers' quest.

Addressed an issue where Yasuke could use allies before agreeing to ally with Naoe.

Fixed an issue where Hattori Hanzo wouldn't move after the user switches to Yasuke during 'Wolves and Foxes'.

'My Name is Yasuke': Duarte won't get stuck if Yasuke shoots him from an elevated position.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Stealth

Improved Double Assassinations.

Improved Naoe's responsiveness in some instances.

Fixed an issue where an NPC does not die after being killed by a finisher or assassination.

Naoe can no longer perform Double Assassinations without learning the ability.

Fixed the FX on the Shinobi Bell when it is thrown far away.

Fixed an issue where destroying the alarm bell does not always make NPCs investigate it.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Combat, AI, and balancing

Improved balancing of boss fights.

Addressed various NPC behavior and animation issues.

Improved the accuracy of Yasuke's Teppo.

Knocked out NPCs no longer stand up immediately when attacking them.

NPCs and enemies now react correctly to Shinobi Bells.

Fixed an issue where Yasuke could block with his teppo after being dismounted instead of his melee weapon.

Yasuke is now able to call his mount while having his sword unsheathed during combat.

Yasuke is no longer immune to enemy damage after using the 'Samurai Dual' Ability.

The 'Staggering Blast' Yumi Bow ability now works correctly on enemies.

Fine-tuned Yasuke's 'Dark Burst' and 'Falcon's Eye' abilities, so they no longer one-shot enemies.

Fixed arrow firing so they consistently get released when fully charged.

Addressed how Naoe's light attacks could disarm enemies.

Corrected the 'Entanglement' ability so it now works with the light attack button.

Fixed an issue where bare fists and kicks contributed to affliction build up.

Fixed an issue where Yasuke could perform a 'Brutal Assassination' with a ranged weapon in a specific animation.

Improved Yasuke's Power Dash ability, so it doesn't miss the target while the enemy is in an attack animation.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Weapons, gear, and items

Fixed various bugs related to Transmog variant visuals.

If wearing store bought items, both characters will now appear dressed in the latest save. Very demure, very mindful.

Addressed an issue where all horse saddles were uncommon.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Save files

Corrected an error that blocked manual saves after completing the 'Heart of an Assassin' quest.

Fixed an issue where a "save game" is performed if players are dead or dying.

Addressed an issue where no autosave is created before starting a contract quest.

Reason/Error Code messages are now correctly displayed for corrupted save files.

Fixed an issue where players attempting to save and load during the 'Get on your mount' objective caused Rin to spawn dismounted and follow Yasuke on foot, blocking progression.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: World

Fixed an issue where there was no snow in winter. Frosty's back!

Addressed various issues with synchronization points not triggered correctly.

Addressed various instances where players or NPCs could get stuck or fall through objects.

Fixed an issue where the Sakamoto Castle reward chest didn't give loot if the player opens it during 'Requiem for Rokkaku'.

Adjusted the positions of certain loot chests in Castles.

Fixed an issue with the storage room that cannot be opened after defeating Nakatomi and talking to Ibuki in Hijiyama Fort.

Adjusted multiple behavioral errors with the Pathfinder.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: World Activities

Naoe can no longer enter Yasuke's Kofuns. Get out of my room.

Addressed an issue where players could pass through movable objects while sprinting inside kofuns.

Fixed an issue where animals could flee while the sumi-e UI is still present during heavy rain if players performed a save/load.

Legendary deer will now properly despawn after being drawn in the sumi-e activity.

Corrected an issue where Naoe's scroll would be missing whilst painting the Legendary Sakura Shika Deer in the sumi-e activity.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Hideout

Uncapped the Hideout to above 30 FPS on Performance mode.

Various stability and visual improvements to build mode.

Fixed an issue where players were able to use weapons inside the Hideout.

Cursor no longer trembles when building pavement and moving the camera in the Hideout building mode.

The experience gained bonus received after building the Tera in the Hideout is now correctly applied to both characters.

Corrected armor placement in the gallery.

Fixed an issue where fast travel to the hideout is not available if the map is set on zoom x3.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Progression, Skills, and Perks

The Switch Character option is now correctly greyed out in the inventory menu when it is unavailable.

Addressed an issue where resetting active abilities didn't remove them from their ability slot.

Fixed an issue where the user cannot reach the maximum Mastery Points after fully upgrading the 'Teppo Skill Tree'.

Fixed inconsistencies with the 'Throw a Kunai at the closest enemy after an assassination' perk when 'The Tool Master Gear' is equipped on Naoe.

Fixed an issue where master level was not filled in by gaining experience.

Corrected the 'Power Perk' so it is effective against NPC armor.

The perk from 'Daybreak's Fury' now activates correctly after breaking an NPC's armor.

The Shrapnel damage for the 'Daybreak' Kanabo perk now displays correctly.

The second upgrade of the Katana Dodge attack can no longer be applied to other weapons.

Fixed an issue where the 'Health on Weakpoint Attack' engrave didn't restore health.

Fixed an issue where trinkets couldn't be sold to merchants.

XP points are now correctly rewarded upon defeating the Convoy Master.

Fixed how reward prompts from kills could continue playing if players reload previous checkpoints via performance mode change.

Fixed an issue where a perk wrongly indicated a 600% affliction build up with Posture Attacks.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Visuals and graphics

Addressed various graphics, clipping, LOD, textures or FPS issues.

Addressed issues with floating props.

Corrected various character visuals and NPC animation issues.

Addressed some visual issues in various cinematics and cutscenes.

Fixed an issue with water rendering with Raytraced Global Illumination set to Diffuse Hideout Only and/or Diffuse Everywhere.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Photomode

Fixed an issue where the pathfinder line appears in photos taken in Photomode.

Fixed an issue where PhotoMode would close while taking a photo when online services were unavailable.

Fixed an issue where taking a new photo and accessing it through the legend menu results in "Animus-5-00013" error on PS5 and Xbox Series.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Audio

Adjusted various audio and SFX issues.

Fixed an issue where sometimes music plays during fights while the music volume is OFF.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: UI/Menus

Added a shortcut to the objective board by holding the START button when in game.

Fixed multiple UI, menu, and text issues and alignments.

Fixed various UI and text issues in the Animus HUB.

Corrected various UI/UX animations.

Tweaked "XP gain" UI.

Fixed an issue where the "Is New" icon remains in the inventory even if all owned items have been seen.

Fixed an issue where engraving was visible on incompatible weapons in the Forge.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Controls & Accessibility

Fixed an issue where sometimes players can't sprint or manually save.

Fixed multiple issues causing controller remapping to reset to default.

Fixed some Menu narration prompts.

Fixed controller vibrations that were still present even when turned off in options.

Fixed an issue where resetting only one movement direction input resets all the other movement directions in the control Customization.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Miscellaneous

Ad

Addressed an issue where the game would remain on a loading screen when losing connection to Ubisoft services after purchasing a Helix Credits Pack.

Fixed an issue where items claimed in Vault were not unlocked.

Fixed an issue where the "Make it Personal" achievement did not unlock when the first weapon engraved was from another character than the one currently used.

Fixed an issue where the "Limitless" achievement did not unlock upon obtaining a legendary piece of gear for each type.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.2: Platform-specific issues

PC

Players can now toggle between DRS and fixed resolution modes, regardless of upscaler quality.

Fixed an issue where the overall preset was set to Custom in the Scalability menu after changing the preset and reloading the game.

Fixed various mouse and keyboard issues.

Steam Deck

Fixed an issue where observe targets were not visible from 80m on Steam Deck.

Corrected an error where the default controller configuration didn't show the button actions for L2 and R2 on Steam Deck.

Ad

Mac OS

RTSpec can now be enabled for high-end Macs.

Mouse and keyboard now work correctly when the game boots in windowed mode.

Fixed the HDR toggle so it doesn't remain on after toggling off or switching to a non-HDR display.

Fixed the mouse cursor remaining on the screen after pressing home button while using a controller.

"Save Report" prompt is now visible in the Benchmark results screen.

The mouse is no longer tracked when outside of the game window.

Ad

PS5 & PS5 Pro

Fixed button prompts for "Internet Connection Lost" messages when players would lose connection during audio language pack downloads.

Also read: AC Shadows Review

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.