5 times Nintendo changed gaming forever with revolutionary innovations

Despite the large chunk of gamers who tend to overlook Nintendo consoles, there is no denying that the company has brought some of the biggest changes to the video game industry. After all, the Japanese video game company is one of the oldest console makers still in business.

As we approach the launch of Switch 2, let's look at some of the biggest technological advancements Nintendo has made over the years.

Nintendo and its game-changing innovations over the years

Before we dive deep into the topic, I admit that I am a little biased toward Nintendo. Growing up, gaming proved to be the perfect way to relax after I came back home, tired from the football ground. Although I have played on a lot of handheld consoles, including Gameboy Color and the Advance SP, I had started to drift away until I got a Switch OLED a few years back.

And as soon as I started playing on the Switch, I realised how much fun it is to play its exclusive titles. I was craving this feeling amidst all the chaotic Counter Strike clutches and the single-player story mode speedruns. Another realisation was that Nintendo has always been ahead of its time. It introduced some of the biggest changes back in the day that have become commonplace in the current landscape. Let's look at some technological advancements that no one saw coming.

1) Game and Watch (1980)

You could only play a single game on Game and Watch (Image via Nintendo)

Originally founded back in 1889, Nintendo used to produce Japanese playing cards. It wasn't until almost a century later that the company released its first video game console in 1980. This was the Game and Watch. It was also during the same time that the first Donkey Kong title came out.

It was with the Game and Watch that the company first introduced the directional pad, a control interface that has been available on video game controllers ever since. Other gaming companies also realised how influential this d-pad could be. It was almost immediately adopted by every console manufacturer and continues to be present on modern video game controllers, including the DualSense 5 and the Xbox controllers.

2) The NES (1983)

The NES was solely responsible for ending the video game crash (Image via Nintendo)

Although Game and Watch was Nintendo's first ever console, it wasn't a global success back then. Sure, it is a collectable console now and sells for a fortune. Back then, it was only launched in Japan. This changed with the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), which was released in 1983, exclusively in Japan. It wasn't until 1985-86 that the console was launched in other regions.

But what was so special about the console? Well, the hottest debate among gamers on the internet revolves around exclusive games. While PlayStation players have been flaunting their cherished titles, such as Gran Turismo 7 and the Last of Us series, Xbox gamers take pride in games like Halo and Microsoft Flight Simulator. That said, the concept of console exclusivity was introduced with the NES, as the gaming giant resorted to third-party licensing. Thanks to this, we received some of the most iconic franchises like the Super Mario Bros. and the Donkey Kong.

Moreover, this helped tackle the global video game crash of 1983. NES became a huge success, selling over 61 million units and shattering all records at the time. Atari 2600, which came out in 1977, sold 30 million copies. However, NES managed to surpass Atari's sales almost instantly, bringing the video game crash to an end.

3) Nintendo 64 (1996)

The N64 came out back in 1996 (Image via Nintendo)

Released in 1996, N64 was a 64-bit home video game console that sold over 500,000 units on the first day. The console featured Super Mario 64, which was the first 3D title from the Japanese console manufacturers. And what better way to play a 3D game than the analog stick?

Although there existed a few 3D games before Super Mario 64 (not on Nintendo consoles), the biggest roadblock on those consoles was the lack of an analog stick. The Japanese game manufacturers not only introduced one the best video games of all time but also incorporated a piece of hardware that allows you to enjoy it to the fullest. Similar to the d-pad, the analog stick soon become a norm for all video game consoles.

4) Nintendo DS (2004)

The DS proved to be the best-selling Nintendo console ever (Image via Nintendo)

Despite not being the first console to incorporate a touch screen feature, the DS enjoyed tremendous success upon release in 2004. The console sold over a whopping 154 million units and remains the second most sold console of all time. By this time, they had already dominated the Japanese video game market and secured a respectable position in the global landscape.

The DS boasted multiple technological advancements over its predecessor, which was the Gameboy Advance SP. It shattered all records and immediately became a cultural icon and style statement. What the DS actually stands for remains a hot debate among fans, with many picking between Developer's System and the obvious Dual Screen.

The DS featured two screens, with one of them being a touchscreen. It also came with a responsive stylus. Although competitors didn't incorporate the touchscreen and the stylus, it still paved the way for many successful Nintendo consoles. This includes the DSi, DS Lite, 3DS, and 2DS.

5) Nintendo Wii (2006)

The Wii introduced motion controls in a Nintendo console (Image via Nintendo)

In 2006, the Wii came out, a home video game console that sits at number 7 on the list of top 10 most sold consoles. Nintendo managed to sell more than 100 million units of the Wii. It became the perfect console for those interested in local multiplayer gaming, facilitating group sessions with families and friends. Notably, the company introduced an influx of good family-friendly titles, including Wii Sports, Just Dance, and Mario Party.

Besides its impressive video game library, Wii came with another innovation: motion controls. Although motion controls existed in consoles like the Sega Activator, Nintendo revolutionised the concept by adding accelerometers. This technology proved to be groundbreaking, completely changing the landscape of video games using said feature.

Motion controls were soon adopted by other gaming giants, such as Sony and Microsoft.

While these are the top 5 technological advancements I could think of that Nintendo introduced, there are many more. Some honourable mentions include:

The 3D effect on the 3DS - Despite not becoming an industry standard, it was a big flex and a demonstration of Nintendo's creativity and willingness to bring something unique to the table.

- Despite not becoming an industry standard, it was a big flex and a demonstration of Nintendo's creativity and willingness to bring something unique to the table. The portable gamepad for Wii U - This is precisely where it all started for Switch. Considered by many as the prototype for Switch, Wii U featured a portable handheld console that you could play on, given that the portable gamepad was connected with the home console and remained in a limited radius.

- This is precisely where it all started for Switch. Considered by many as the prototype for Switch, Wii U featured a portable handheld console that you could play on, given that the portable gamepad was connected with the home console and remained in a limited radius. Switch's IR camera- The Switch features a hidden IR camera in the right joy-con.

The Switch 2 will be released globally on June 5, 2025. Following the remarkable reception received by the Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025, what the console will pack can only be dissected once it's released. Till then, enjoy the vast repository of games available on Switch.

