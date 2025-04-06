"The perfect John Marston": Fake Red Dead Redemption trailer starring Keanu Reeves goes viral, fans ask for movie adaptation

Red Dead Redemption is considered by many as the greatest video game series of all time. Even though there are only three titles in the Red Dead franchise, they are considered ahead of their time. This is one primary reason why fans have been anticipating a movie adaptation of the series.

Recently, an AI-generated fan-made trailer of Red Dead Redemption, starring Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves, went viral.

As soon as the trailer was uploaded to YouTube, fans of the Red Dead series and Keanu Reeves took to the comments section, expressing their excitement. User @sethjansson5652 commented:

"He's like the perfect John Marston."

Fans want a movie adaptation of the Red Dead series (Image via YouTube // @Royal Trailer)

Other users pointed out that the trailer was fake and AI-generated. Nonetheless, the response from fans was overwhelming. User @chuckclark9464 said:

"Too bad it’s not a real trailer for a real movie because that’s a movie I’d like to see."

Another user, @rhobinuddinmohamedtajuddin2502, appreciated the editing quality, stating:

"Good AI and video editing , i give you that. Hope Rockstar make a movie."

Others expressed their desire to see Arthur Morgan as well. User @freeman6688 commented:

"If Arthur ain’t in this movie and not coming to the john’s dream, we riot."

The Red Dead Redemption series features some of the most intense and detailed character development in any video game. There are many characters, each with a complex storyline.

One fan highlighted that making a TV series would be better than coming up with a movie. They cited the example of The Last of Us television series, which is currently airing on HBO.

"Should be an 8 part series like TLOU. So many stories in the world and 2-3hrs isn’t enough time to do it justice. IMHO," said @GamerRoundup.

A fan pointed out that a TV series would be better than a movie for Red Dead Redemption (Image via YouTube // @Royal Trailer)

Is the Red Dead Redemption series worth playing in 2025?

The first title of the Red Dead series was released back in 2004. Its sequel was introduced in 2010, and finally, the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2019. All three games were ahead of their time as they featured impressive visuals and advanced game mechanics.

While Red Dead Revolver may look visually dated, it still features an outstanding storyline. Meanwhile, the original Red Dead Redemption received a PC port a few months ago – most gamers agreed that the game still looks impressive.

RDR2, on the other hand, looks realistic and gives players a sense of attachment to the Wild West.

All three titles are masterpieces. They feature intense storytelling and detailed character development and are definitely worth trying in 2025.

What are your views on the Red Dead Redemption series? Let us know in the comments.

