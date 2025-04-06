How many chapters are there in Last of Us 2?

The Last of Us 2 is a third-person action-adventure game that was initially released on June 19, 2020. It consists of two main characters named Ellie and Abby. The sequel was re-released on April 3, 2025, for PC users, and it picks up the story after a leap of four years following the original game.

Ad

There are 11 acts and 46 chapters in this game, and this guide will provide you with a list of all the chapters this title includes.

All chapters in Last of Us 2

There are 11 acts and 46 chapters in The Last of Us 2 (Image via Naught Dog LLC)

The Last of Us 2 Remastered has been divided into 11 acts, each of which has 46 chapters in total.

Ad

Trending

Here is the list of all chapters in the game:

Chapter 1 - Jackson:

Prologue Waking Up The Overlook Patrol The Horde The Chalet Packing Up

Chapter 2 - Seattle Day 1 (Ellie):

The Gate Downtown Eastbrook Elementary Capitol Hill Channel 13 The Tunnels The Theatre The Birthday Gift

Chapter 3 - Seattle Day 2 (Ellie):

Hillcrest Finding Strings The Seraphites St. Mary's Hospital

Chapter 4 - Seattle Day 3 (Ellie):

Road to the Aquarium The Flooded City Infiltration

Chapter 5 - The Park:

Tracking Lesson

Chapter 6 - Seattle Day 1 (Abby):

The Stadium On Foot The Forward Base The Aquarium Hostile Territory Winter Visit The Forest The Coast Return to the Coast

Ad

Chapter 7 - Seattle Day 2 (Abby):

The Shortcut The Descent Ground Zero Return to the Aquarium

Chapter 8 - Seattle Day 3 (Abby):

The Marina The Island The Escape The Confrontation

Chapter 9 - The Farm:

The Farm

Chapter 10 - Santa Barbara:

2425 Constance Pushing Inland The Resort The Beach

Chapter 11 - The Farm:

Epilogue

How long does it take to beat The Last of Us 2?

The game will take you approximately 25 hours to finish, based on the time spent in exploration and the difficulty level you choose to play on.

Ad

Your gameplay might take up to 30 to 35 hours if you are trying to find every collectible. This is especially true if you are playing on a harder difficulty level, where the fighting is much more intense.

It is also important to note that if you intend to completely upgrade all of your weapons, you must leverage the New Game + option, as there are not enough resources to do so in a single gameplay.

Ad

For more gaming updates and news from The Last of Us 2, stay tuned to SportsKeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.