How many chapters are there in Last of Us 2?

The Last of Us 2 is a third-person action-adventure game that was initially released on June 19, 2020. It consists of two main characters named Ellie and Abby. The sequel was re-released on April 3, 2025, for PC users, and it picks up the story after a leap of four years following the original game.
There are 11 acts and 46 chapters in this game, and this guide will provide you with a list of all the chapters this title includes.
All chapters in Last of Us 2
The Last of Us 2 Remastered has been divided into 11 acts, each of which has 46 chapters in total.
Here is the list of all chapters in the game:
Chapter 1 - Jackson:
- Prologue
- Waking Up
- The Overlook
- Patrol
- The Horde
- The Chalet
- Packing Up
Chapter 2 - Seattle Day 1 (Ellie):
- The Gate
- Downtown
- Eastbrook Elementary
- Capitol Hill
- Channel 13
- The Tunnels
- The Theatre
- The Birthday Gift
Chapter 3 - Seattle Day 2 (Ellie):
- Hillcrest
- Finding Strings
- The Seraphites
- St. Mary's Hospital
Chapter 4 - Seattle Day 3 (Ellie):
- Road to the Aquarium
- The Flooded City
- Infiltration
Chapter 5 - The Park:
- Tracking Lesson
Chapter 6 - Seattle Day 1 (Abby):
- The Stadium
- On Foot
- The Forward Base
- The Aquarium
- Hostile Territory
- Winter Visit
- The Forest
- The Coast
- Return to the Coast
Chapter 7 - Seattle Day 2 (Abby):
- The Shortcut
- The Descent
- Ground Zero
- Return to the Aquarium
Chapter 8 - Seattle Day 3 (Abby):
- The Marina
- The Island
- The Escape
- The Confrontation
Chapter 9 - The Farm:
- The Farm
Chapter 10 - Santa Barbara:
- 2425 Constance
- Pushing Inland
- The Resort
- The Beach
Chapter 11 - The Farm:
- Epilogue
How long does it take to beat The Last of Us 2?
The game will take you approximately 25 hours to finish, based on the time spent in exploration and the difficulty level you choose to play on.
Your gameplay might take up to 30 to 35 hours if you are trying to find every collectible. This is especially true if you are playing on a harder difficulty level, where the fighting is much more intense.
It is also important to note that if you intend to completely upgrade all of your weapons, you must leverage the New Game + option, as there are not enough resources to do so in a single gameplay.
