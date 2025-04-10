Will Blue Prince be available on Xbox Game Pass?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 10, 2025 13:45 GMT
Blue Prince is now available to play (Image via Raw Fury)
Blue Prince is now available to play (Image via Raw Fury)

Blue Prince is an upcoming exploration-based adventure title that will release globally on April 10, 2025. This game revolves around the protagonist solving a mystery about the disappearance of an author. While there is a lot of anticipation regarding the game, one of the biggest queries that they have at the moment is whether it will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Fortunately, Blue Prince will be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass on launch day. For the unversed, the Xbox Game Pass is a paid game catalog subscription from Microsoft that works like a PlayStation Plus membership. Gamers who subscribe to this service can enjoy a wide variety of games, including many titles on launch day itself.

Blue Prince will not be available for every Xbox Game Pass owner

Even if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, you might still not be able to play the game on launch. This is because the Xbox Game Pass subscription is divided into various tiers. These include:

  • Xbox Game Pass Core Edition ($9.99 per month)
  • Xbox Game Pass Standard Edition ($14.99 per month)
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Edition ($19.99 per month)
  • Xbox Game Pass PC Edition ($11.99)
Blue Prince will be available on Game Pass at launch (Image via Raw Fury)
Blue Prince will be available on Game Pass at launch (Image via Raw Fury)

Blue Prince, just like any game that releases on Xbox Game Pass at launch, will only be available for Ultimate Edition and PC Edition owners of the Game Pass. If you intend to play the game through the subscription, you will either need one of those memberships, or upgrade your existing membership.

Platforms and PC system requirements for Blue Prince

Blue Prince will come out on PC and the current-gen consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game is Steam Deck-verified as well, which means that it will be playable on Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, MSI Claw, and other gaming handhelds. Unfortunately, it will not be available for older consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Mentioned below are the system requirements for PC.

Minimum System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bits
  • Processor: i5-2300/Ryzen 3 1200
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD RX580
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bits
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 4690K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVidia GeForce 1080 GTX /AMD RX 5700
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 6 GB available space

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
