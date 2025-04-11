Reaching the Underground of the mansion in Blue Prince is the ultimate goal for any puzzle-solver. It will give you unfettered access to the final area: Room 46. This will be the final puzzle and challenge for you to overcome before you "beat" the game.

There are several ways to reach the Underground of the mansion, which ensures you have options to choose from. Some methods are going to be trickier than others, but the effort you put in will be worthwhile.

Here's how to reach the Underground of the mansion in Blue Prince.

Reach the Underground of the mansion in Blue Prince using these five points of entry

As mentioned, there are five entry points to the Underground of the mansion. You are free to use either one of them or all, depending on what you want. However, keep these two crucial points in mind:

The main sections are locked behind doors. You will require the Basement Key to open them.

Doors opened will remain open, but the Basement Key will return to the Antechamber after each day/run.

With that out of the way, these are five entry points from which you can access the Underground of the mansion in Blue Prince:

Foundation Elevator (1)

Cliffside Exit (3)

Fountain Entrance (5)

Catacombs (6)

Torch Chamber (7)

Foundation Elevator

The first way to enter the Underground of the mansion in Blue Price is via the Foundation Elevator. Here's how to do it:

Place the Foundation once in the Manor, and ensure it is placed correctly. Its position will not reset, ensuring you have easy access to the Underground.

Place it just past the Entrance Hall. This will ensure you just have to step onto it once to take the elevator to the Underground.

We placed our Foundation just past the Entrance Hall, so we only had to step once into it to go down the elevator to the Underground.

Cliffside Exit

Another method to reach the Underground of the mansion in the Blue Prince involves the Cliffside Exit, but there's a small issue. To gain access, you'll need a Power Hammer. This will be required to destroy obstacles and any weakened walls you come across. If you happen to have the aforementioned item, this is a good route to take.

Fountain Entrance

The third path to reach the Underground of the mansion is via the Fountain Entrance — if you manage to drain it. Pass the door that you open using the Basement Key, and there, you will find a mine cart blocking a narrow tunnel. You can push or pull it out of the way to advance.

Catacombs

Catacombs entrance is another way to access the Underground of the mansion in Blue Prince, but it's not as easy as the others. You'll have to draft the Catacombs since it's based on RNG to a certain extent. Here's what you need to do:

Open the Garage Door to gain permanent access to the West Gate Path .

to gain permanent access to the . Interact with the shed to see if the Catacombs appear as a drafting option.

Solve the puzzle based on the clues found in the Chapel.

You now have access to the Underground of the mansion in Blue Prince

Torch Chamber

The final way to reach the Underground of the mansion is via the Torch Chamber, once you've activated all four Blue Flames. When that's done, an elevator appears. Here's what to do next:

Take the elevator to the narrow tunnel, near the Chess Puzzle

Take the spiral steps leading to an upper section, and you'll be in the Underground in no time

That's everything you need to know about reaching the Underground. Don't rush this process. Take your time, complete puzzles, like the ones in the Gallery. Advance to the Underground at your own pace.

