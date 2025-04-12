How to open the Shelter Time-Lock Safe in Blue Prince

In Blue Prince, the Shelter Time-Lock Safe represents one of the game’s most intriguing and rewarding mysteries. Combining strategy, puzzle-solving, and time mechanics, this safe isn’t just about what’s inside — it's about mastering the way the game works.

Blue Prince is an ever-evolving roguelike experience filled with procedurally generated layouts, eerie environments, and cleverly hidden secrets. As players move through its cryptic manor and strange rooms, they’ll come across puzzles that require careful observation and precise timing.

One such puzzle is the Shelter Time-Lock Safe, located in a room that doesn't always appear in every run. To crack it open, players must not only find the Shelter but also input the correct in-game date and time.

This article will break down the key steps to access the Shelter, understand how the time-lock works, and successfully open the safe.

Unlocking the Shelter Time-Lock Safe in Blue Prince

Finding the Shelter Room

Before you can interact with the Shelter Time-Lock Safe, you’ll need to gain access to the Shelter itself. This room is part of the outer areas of the manor, and it won't be available in every run since Blue Prince randomizes room placements. To unlock it, you’ll have to open the Garage Door and remove the latch from the West Gate.

The West Gate path, which may potentially take you to the Shelter in a later session, will become accessible after the gate is unlocked. Don't give up because it may take several tries until it shows up.

Understanding the Safe’s Mechanism

The Time-Lock Safe can be found inside the Shelter once you've located it. Only when you enter a time that is at least an hour ahead of the current in-game time and the correct in-game date will the safe open. The game's time-based system, which allows time to pass in real-time while you explore, is directly impacted by this element.

Figuring out the date : The game always starts on November 7, which is counted as Day 1. You can check how many days have passed by looking at your inventory or map screen. So if it's Day 12, you are currently on November 18. That’s the date you’ll need to input into the safe.

: The game always starts on November 7, which is counted as Day 1. You can check how many days have passed by looking at your inventory or map screen. So if it's Day 12, you are currently on November 18. That’s the date you’ll need to input into the safe. Choosing the Right Time: The game begins each run at 8:00 a.m., and one hour roughly equates to five real-time minutes. You’ll need to set the safe’s time to at least an hour ahead of the current time. If you’re unsure of what the current in-game time is, check the Grounds area. To play it safe, 10:00 a.m. is a good default that usually works.

Understanding the Shelter Time-Lock Safe's mechanism (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube@100% Guides)

Extra Tips for Unlocking the Safe

If you’ve unlocked the Laboratory/Blackbridge Gotto perk, you’ll be able to set the Shelter’s date for the next day at 9:00 a.m., giving you more flexibility. Just be sure not to set the time too close to the current in-game time, or the Shelter Time-Lock will stay shut.

Unlocking the Shelter Time-Lock Safe in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube@No-Nonsense Guides)

Opening the Shelter Time-Lock Safe in Blue Prince is a rewarding experience that challenges players to think outside the box quite literally. By learning how the in-game clock works and planning your actions accordingly, you’ll eventually unlock this elusive safe and whatever secrets it may hold.

