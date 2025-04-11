How to activate Boiler Room in Blue Prince

Those deep into a run of Blue Prince wonder how to make sense of the Boiler Room. It might look like just another steam-powered puzzle box at first, but once you know how it works, it becomes a core mechanic that lets you open up new rooms, complete key objectives, and even access alternate paths in the game.

Here's a guide on getting the Boiler Room running and using it to connect power across the manor.

How to turn on the boiler room in Blue Prince

Let’s walk through everything you need to know, from activating the Boiler Room to routing power smartly across the manor.

When you first enter the Boiler Room, you’ll see three large pipes circling a central machine. Rotate and position them so that all three funnel steam directly into it.

Once everything’s correctly aligned, the control panel in the middle will light up. That’s your cue, press the “Activate” button, and the Boiler Room powers up.

The Boiler Room (Image via Raw Fury)

Once online, you’ll see a slider on the control panel. This isn’t just for show—it controls the direction of power flow, determining which part of the castle will be energized. Slide it left, middle, or right depending on where your target rooms are located.

Power travels through the castle via ventilation shafts and ducts, but only through certain types of rooms. Two types of rooms can carry power:

Gear Rooms: These have a small gear icon and include areas like the Workshop, Pump Room, and Security.

These have a small gear icon and include areas like the Workshop, Pump Room, and Security. Red Rooms: These are thematic rooms like the Gymnasium, Dark Room, or Archives.

As long as you have an unbroken connection of these room types between the Boiler Room and your target facility, power will flow. But if you draft a non-compatible room like a green bedroom or lounge in the middle of that path, the connection will be broken.

Once you’ve got power flowing, you can start using it to activate different parts of the castle. Here are a few useful areas to aim for:

Laboratory: Needed for completing the Lab puzzle, often a major objective.

Needed for completing the Lab puzzle, often a major objective. Garage: Powers the West Gate, offering a new route. Alternatively, use a Utility Closet to flick the fuse manually.

Powers the West Gate, offering a new route. Alternatively, use a Utility Closet to flick the fuse manually. Pump Room: If you’ve drafted a Pool, this unlocks the Pump Room, which lets you drain the Reservoir or sail the boat.

Each of these can open up different strategies depending on how you want to approach the run.

In the lower section of the Boiler Room, you’ll find a red control box with a T-shaped tube. If you align this tube and it lights up, you’ll unlock Red Rooms located outside the main manor.

Once you get the hang of it, using the Boiler Room becomes second nature. Once you get the hang of this game mechanic, you’ll wonder how you played Blue Prince without fully taking advantage of it.

