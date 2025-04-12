Blue Prince crashing on PC: Possible reasons and fixes

Blue Prince crashing on PC has been a rampant error for numerous people. This new title from Dogubomb has gone live for all regions on April 10, 2025, and it has been a massive hit amongst the gaming community. As of now, Blue Prince is supported across PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S systems. While other platforms have not reported any news of crashes, we do have quite a few instances where the game seems to crash on PC.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the possible reasons for Blue Prince crashing on PC. Read below to know more.
Note: The fixes detailed in this article are not guaranteed to solve your problem. They are merely temporary workarounds for the issue.
Possible reasons for Blue Prince crashing on PC
If we had to guess, the most accurate reason why Blue Prince crashes on PC could be a bug that has been left unattended. Alternatively, if there have been disruptions during your download process, corrupted game files could be a potential reason as to why you're suffering from unexplained crashes.
There's no determined reason as to why players are suffering from this problem. However, we've found certain solutions that might serve as a workaround until an official hotfix patch is released.
Potential fixes to bypass the Blue Prince crashing on PC error
Here are some of the temporary solutions you can use to hopefully bypass the crashing issue for Blue Prince:
1) Run in Administrator Mode
Running the game in Administrator Mode allows the game file to gain elevated access to your computer, providing it with the ability to alter and modify its requirements as required. This little workaround can help you bypass the Blue Prince crashing on PC error.
To execute it, follow these steps:
- Right-click on the Blue Prince game file icon on your PC.
- Click on the "Run as administrator" prompt.
2) Verify game files
As we stated above, there's a chance that your game files might have gotten corrupted on account of a faulty download, or some error during the installation and unpacking process. This could be a recipe for disaster, causing your game to have unprecedented crashes.
To bypass this problem, simply verify the integrity of your game files using the Steam Launcher. Steam will automatically remove all corrupted files and replace them with fresh copies.
Upon following these steps, you should be able to fix the Blue Prince crashing on PC error. If not, you have to wait for the developers to issue a hotfix patch to amend the issue.
