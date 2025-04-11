There are a number of safe codes in Blue Prince, all of which are important for linear progression in the title. Safes are distributed throughout the mansion in the game, and the secrets they contain play a major role in uncovering crucial aspects of the story.

This article offers a brief overview of all the safe codes in Blue Prince.

A guide to all safe codes in Blue Prince

It is vital to access all the safe codes in Blue Prince to progress in the story. Each safe in the game provides unique insights into the arc you are currently navigating.

Office Safe

If you want to unlock the Office Safe, follow these steps:

Head to the office in the mansion. Go to the table in the room.

Open the drawer, and you will find a dial. Turn it. Once you do this, the safe will appear. You'll find a note beside it with a set of book titles. Most of them will be crossed out, except "March of the Counts."

Since March refers to "03", and there are a total of three count busts in the room, the safe code is "0303."

Boudoir Safe

To find the correct code for the Boudoir Safe, examine the Christmas postcard placed on top of the safe. The postcard will display the date "12/25," which serves as the code.

Enter "1225" to unlock the Boudoir Safe.

Bodouir Safe in Blue Prince (Image via Dogubomb)

Drafting Studio Safe

When you're trying to find the code for the Drafting Studio Safe, ensure you have a Magnifying Glass with you.

Follow these steps to locate the code:

Inspect the framework near the Drafting Studio entrance.

You'll find two dates, November 7, i.e., the first day in the game, and a second date featuring the number of attempts you've had in the playthrough.

Enter the code "1108" to unlock the safe. Essentially, you should discover the code by the second day, i.e., November 8.

Study Safe

The Study Safe also requires a numerical combination, which can be deduced from the positioning of the King on the D8 box of the chessboard.

Enter the digits "0812" to unlock the Study Safe.

Drawing Room Safe

To access the Drawing Room Safe, locate a painting featuring small figures of men and women. The painting depicts four women alongside 15 men.

These figures serve as the code for the safe. Enter "0415" to unlock it.

Red Door Lock Safe

The Red Door Lock Safe is connected to the Manor puzzle in the game. Input the code "MAY8" to unlock it.

That's everything you need to know about the different safe codes in Blue Prince. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

