How to open Trunks in Blue Prince

As you make your way through the ever-changing maze of Blue Prince, you’ll quickly realize that some of the most valuable items aren’t just lying around in plain sight — they’re locked away in trunks. These mysterious chests show up in random rooms and often hold essential loot, but opening them isn’t as simple as just walking up and grabbing the goods.

Ad

So, how do you actually get them open? Let’s break it down.

How to unlock Trunks in Blue Prince

Trunks can appear in all sorts of rooms, but you’ll have better luck finding them in bedrooms, especially the Bunk Room. That particular room is a bit of a goldmine, as it counts as two bedrooms and can even spawn two trunks at once, which makes it an amazing place to stock up on loot. The only downside? It’s a dead end, so be ready to reroute if you go that way.

Ad

Trending

Trunks can contain gold, dice, gems, and even rare items that are essential items (Image via TVGS|| YouTube/@Eurogamer)

Choosing your path carefully and keeping an eye out for trunks as you travel is part of the challenge because they aren't guaranteed in every room.

Ad

Every trunk you find is locked, and you’ll need a key to open it. Fortunately, keys aren’t super rare, you just need to know where to look:

Check rooms carefully: Sometimes, keys are just sitting on a table, waiting to be picked up. Bedrooms are a solid bet for this.

Solve puzzles: Certain rooms have safes that hide keys inside, but you’ll need to crack a code or figure out a puzzle to get them.

Plan your route: When you’re drafting your next room, look for hints that suggest loot or puzzle opportunities.

Ad

Once you’ve got a key, just walk up to a trunk and interact with it — it’ll unlock automatically as long as you’re carrying the right item.

Here’s where things get a bit strategic. Keys are useful not just for trunks but also for unlocking certain doors later on. If you’re short on keys during the late game, you might find yourself stuck, unable to reach the final room.

Ad

Read more: The Last of Us Part 2: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story

That means you’ll want to prioritize:

Save keys for higher-level doors if you’re running low.

Skip trunks if the loot isn’t essential to your run, especially early on.

Don’t forget that dead-end rooms with lots of loot can slow down your progress if you’re not careful.

Here’s a look at what you can find:

Ad

Gold – Useful for shopping at the Commissary and other in-game shops. Always handy to have.

Extra keys – Sometimes, a trunk gives you more than it costs to open, which is a win.

Gems – Crucial for drafting better rooms and improving your overall route.

Dice – Lets you reroll a bad room draw, which can save your run in the later stages.

Rare items – Occasionally, you’ll find something special, like the key to the Secret Garden or an item needed to unlock a hidden room like the Antechamber.

Ad

Opening trunks in Blue Prince isn’t just about grabbing loot. It’s a constant tug-of-war between risk and reward. Trunks can give you a major advantage, especially if you’re lucky enough to pull rare items or extra keys, but they also require careful resource management. Wasting a key early on might leave you locked out of a critical path later in your run.

Also read: 5 times Nintendo changed gaming forever with revolutionary innovations

Ad

Check out our other Blue Prince articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.