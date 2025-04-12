How to upgrade rooms In Blue Prince

While wandering through the Mt. Holly estate in Blue Prince, it’s easy to feel like you’re stumbling around a haunted antique store. The manor has over 40 different rooms, and while some are packed with useful items or clues, others feel completely empty. But here’s the twist, those seemingly “meh” rooms? You can actually upgrade them.
Yep, you’re not stuck with what you get. There’s a way to level up your Floor Plans and give those rooms a major glow-up. Whether it’s adding better loot, unlocking new mechanics, or making the space worth revisiting, upgrading is key to surviving and thriving, in this eerie puzzle box of a game.
Let’s break down how it all works.
How to improve your rooms in Blue Prince
Floor Plan upgrades are permanent improvements you can apply to rooms in the manor. Once you upgrade a room, it stays upgraded across all your future runs. That means you’re slowly building up a better version of the estate every time you play. Here’s what you need to do:
- Find an Upgrade Disk - Upgrade Disks are rare, collectible items you’ll come across as you explore the manor. They’re not always easy to find, so if you get one — hold onto it. You never know when the chance to upgrade will pop up.
- Go to a Terminal - Once you’ve got a Disk, make your way to any Terminal. These are computers located in certain rooms like the Security Room or the Shelter Room — usually accessible early in your run.
- Use the Disk - At the Terminal, insert the Upgrade Disk. The system will then choose a room at random from the ones you've already visited. You won’t be able to control which room gets upgraded, but you’ll get to choose how to upgrade it.
The Terminal will offer you three different upgrade options. Pick one that suits your style or sounds interesting, and confirm your choice. That room is now permanently upgraded and will always appear improved in future runs.
Once a room is upgraded, it stays that way. Every time you enter it in future runs, it’ll be in its enhanced state — with more loot, more functionality, and a handful of reasons to go back. Think of it as leaving a little mark on the manor each time you play.
The upgrade system in Blue Prince is a sneaky little layer of progression that rewards curiosity and persistence. It’s not just about reaching Room 46, it’s about reshaping the manor into something that feels personal.
Whether you’re looking for better tools, more efficient routes, or just a little boost to survive the day, upgrading your Floor Plans is the way to do it.
