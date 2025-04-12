How to ride the Reservoir Boat in Blue Prince

The Reservoir Boat in Blue Prince is one of the few ways that you can ride to explore the area. However, using the boat itself is difficult, as you would need to alter water levels via a pump mechanism. This adds to the mystery of the Manor and Mt. Holly, challenging fans to make their way through an unpredictable layout to reach the fabled Room 46. The game’s unique step-based gameplay is another feature that largely controls the pace of discoveries one can make in a single run. So, it is important to minimize unwanted activities if you wish to explore the whole playable area.
This article will highlight the best way to ride to the Reservoir Boat in Blue Prince.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
A guide to riding the Reservoir Boat in Blue Prince
The process of riding the Reservoir Boat in Blue Prince can be tedious due to the number of steps involved. Fortunately, some of the steps that you would need to take within the Pump Room retain their changes for a few days. This will allow you to take up the challenge on another run and ride the boat.
That said, here is a quick overview of the activities you need to complete to be able to ride the Reservoir Boat in Blue Prince:
1) Docking the boat
For this process, you will need to have access to the Underground area and be able to reach the western side. This is where the boat is docked at the start and can be reached by taking different routes from either the Tomb, the Fountain, or the Blue Flames Elevator.
If the Reservoir is full (at water level 14), you would need to drain it down a level by using the Pump Room. Once this is done, you will be able to get near the boat and then ride it toward the other side of the cave-like area.
2) Pump Room configurations
The Pump Room is one of the key features of the Manor as it controls the water levels for the Reservoir and even the Fountain. Although the docking process requires you to drop the level to 13, riding the boat requires some additional steps.
For this, the water level for entry is 6, so you would need to first drain the Reservoir from the docking level (13) to 6.
- Use Tank 1 to drain a total of 4 levels at first, bringing the Reservoir to level 9.
- You can then fill the Fountain with Tanks 1 and 2 to empty both of them.
- Once that is done, you can drain the Kitchen with the second tank.
- You will need to switch the Reservoir to Tank 2 this time and drain out a single level. This will put the Reservoir at water level 8.
- Now you will need to fill Tank 1 by two levels by draining the reserve tank.
- For the last step, you would need to drain the remaining two levels from the Reservoir to Tank 1.
By completing these steps, you can reach the required water level for entry. You will then be able to ride the Reservoir Boat in Blue Prince from the docks to discover new parts of the map in the Underground section.
