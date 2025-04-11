How to solve the laboratory puzzle in Blue Prince

Many players are looking for ways to solve the laboratory puzzle in Blue Prince. Released on April 10, 2025, Raw Fury and Dogubomb's puzzle adventure title is defying the genre with its unique gameplay. You can visit the Mt. Holly manor to solve a new mystery daily, thanks to the building's ever-changing floor plan.

This article goes over the laboratory puzzle in Blue Prince and explains how players can solve it.

Solving the laboratory puzzle in Blue Prince

Once you are in the laboratory of Blue Prince, the puzzle will present itself in the form of two distinct segments.

The first involves a periodic table puzzle, which requires the discovery of items in the room. The second involves a machine that needs to be activated with the clues obtained from solving the periodic table mystery.

The periodic table in the laboratory (Image via YT-MonkeyKingHero || Raw Fury)

Periodic table in the laboratory

The periodic table can be found above the laboratory's working bench, which has a small microscope and a stand for test tubes.

The bulletin board, which can be found at the other end of the room, has the code sheet for the laboratory puzzle in Blue Prince. It will be right next to the lever machine.

The code sheet found on the bulletin board (Image via YT-MonkeyKingHero || Raw Fury)

To uncover the secret code, note down the corresponding elements in the normal periodic table in the order of the numbers mentioned in the code sheet. For example, the first element we need to look at is Plutonium, whose spot is marked with the number 1. It is the abbreviations that we are looking for in the code.

After using all the abbreviations to create a proper English sentence, you will find that the solution is "Pu S H Th Re Eu Pa F Te Rn I Ne". If you rearrange the spaces, it comes out to be "Push Three Up After Nine."

The level machine that requires power to operate (Image via YT-MonkeyKingHero || Raw Fury)

Lever machine in the laboratory

Now, head towards the machine with all the levers marked 1 to 10. Here, use the solution obtained from the laboratory puzzle. Push lever number 9 up first and then lever number 3. This will unlock something called the Blackbridge Grotto, a new region in a cavern close to the mansion that allows you to remotely access an extra terminal every day.

Additional notes for the laboratory puzzle in Blue Prince

The lever machine in the laboratory requires power to operate. You must link a powered boiler room to the laboratory in Blue Prince to power it. This can be accomplished in two ways:

The ducts on the ceiling, which deliver steam to any linked room (that has ducts)

A direct connection between a boiler room and the laboratory

The boiler room powers the laboratory puzzle in Blue Prince (Image via YT-MonkeyKingHero || Raw Fury)

After you provide the laboratory with power, you can operate the lever machine to unlock the permanent addition to the game, Blackbridge Grotto.

