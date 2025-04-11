How to solve billiard room dartboard puzzle in Blue Prince

The billiard room dartboard puzzle requires you to solve a series of randomized math questions. Each color on the dartboard represents a specific math function with its related numerical value. You will encounter this puzzle during the early game when you draft the billiard room on the far wall behind the pool table. Solving this riddle could be tricky, so utilize the clues mentioned in this article.

Here's an overview of the billiard room dartboard puzzle in Blue Prince.

Billiard room dartboard puzzle in Blue Prince, explained

You can get the clue for solving the billiard room dartboard puzzle by finding a note. It can be read using a magnifying glass and zooming in on the journal. The journal reveals details about the various colors on the dartboard:

Pink : Multiplication

: Multiplication Blue : Addition

: Addition Purple : Division

: Division Yellow: Subtraction

Billiard room dartboard puzzle location in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

The order of the operation corresponds to the position of the color which is closest to the bullseye. The puzzle gets harder with the number of runs you complete. There are some advanced dart symbols that you should be wary of while doing the dartboard puzzle. These are:

Sqaure : Multiply the number by itself

: Multiply the number by itself X : Skip

: Skip Two lines : Round to the nearest 1

: Round to the nearest 1 Four lines : Round to the nearest 10

: Round to the nearest 10 Diamond : Reverse the numbers

: Reverse the numbers Six lines : Round to the nearest 100

: Round to the nearest 100 Slash : Half

: Half Red dots: Repeat this step based on how many dots are displayed

How to decipher the billiard room dartboard puzzle in Blue Pince

Here is an example to help you decipher the billiard room dartboard puzzle in Blue Prince:

Step 1

First step for the billiard room dartboard puzzle (Image via Raw Fury)

When a section is highlighted in blue, it means addition. Since no other number or color is projected, just click 7.

Step 2

The second step for the billiard room dartboard puzzle (Image via Raw Fury)

There are two blue spots you need to add together. The solution in this case is 5+6 = 11, so select 11.

Step 3

Step three for the billiard room dartboard puzzle (Image via Raw Fury)

Yellow denotes subtractions, so start with 15 and subtract 7, leading to 8 as the solution.

Step 4

The fourth step for the billiard room dartboard puzzle (Image via Raw Fury)

In this case, 19 is close to the bullseye, and 15 is in the outer section. Subtracting four out of 19 yields 4, so select that number.

Step 5

The fifth step in this dartboard puzzle (Image via Raw Fury)

For this step, take 2 and multiply by 6, which gives 12. Remember, the rules state that pink stands for multiplication.

Step 6

Complicated equation in the dartboard puzzle (Image via Raw Fury)

The problems will become trickier as you progress through the puzzle. In this case, start with 17 and subtract 15 to get 2, and now take that and multiply by 2 to get 4 as the answer.

Rewards for completing the billiard room dartboard puzzle in Blue Prince

Electronic Keycard in the dartboard puzzle in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

You will receive different rewards each time you finish the billiard room dartboard puzzle. The reward could range anywhere from an electronic keycard to a random selection of keys like the Secret Garden Key. These items will help you progress the game, making this puzzle worth your time.

