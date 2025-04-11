How to solve Breaker Box Vac Indicator puzzle in Blue Prince

The Breaker Box Vac Indicator puzzle requires you to tune six different light combinations to create the correct color sequence and unlock a new path in Blue Prince. This puzzle is located in the utility closet of Mt. Holly Mansion and requires a proper guide to solve it. You find some clues throughout the mansion, which also play a crucial part in solving this confusing puzzle. However, finding clues and solving it can take quite some time.

Hence, this article guides you on how to solve the Breaker Box Vac Indicator puzzle.

Where to find clues for the Breaker Box Vac Indicator puzzle in Blue Prince

To get the clue, you must first access the office room. Once inside, log into the computer, which requires the Terminal password. You can find this password in the security room, on a paper which is pinned on the noticeboard. Although the password is scribbled over, it can still be read — SWANSONG.

Terminal password to access computer for clues (Image via Raw Fury/YouTube@SmoKing)

After entering the password, the computer will showcase six options. Click on the third option, "Electronic Mails." Among the many emails, the first one contains the color sequence needed for the Breaker Box Vac Indicator puzzle.

Solving the Breaker Box Vac Indicator puzzle in Blue Prince

The correct color sequence for solving the puzzle is Grey, Blue, Green, White, Red, and Pink. However, you can’t directly change the light colors since changing one light affects the colors of adjacent lights.

Correct color sequence to solve the Breaker Box Vac Indicator puzzle (Image via Raw Fury/YouTube@SmoKing)

Follow the steps mentioned below to solve the puzzle:

Step 1: Turn all the lights to purple. Initially, you will find that all the lights are turned blue. To make them purple, change all the lights to red, one by one, from right to left. As you start doing it, the red lights will automatically turn pink, and this transition will continue for all six lights.

Finally, change the third light to green; this correct combination will unlock the door, revealing a hidden lever. Pulling that will unlock the Gemstone Cavern, which grants you two gems daily when you log in and gives you significant advantages, like drafting powerful rooms or unlocking hidden rewards.

