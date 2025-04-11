How to get more Gems in Blue Prince

In Blue Prince, Gems are one of the most useful currencies. You’ll find yourself using them to draft powerful rooms, reroll bad room options, and even unlock hidden rewards. Whether you're chasing progression or just want more control over your layout each day, having a solid supply of Gems can determine how your runs play out.

There are plenty of ways to earn more Gems throughout your time in Mount Holly. From drafting specific rooms to solving puzzles and digging up treasure, here's how you can keep your Gem count growing consistently.

How to increase your Blue Prince Gems

If you’re looking to increase your Gem count in Blue Prince and make the most of each run, here are the best ways to gather them.

Draft Gem-Granting Rooms : Certain rooms always provide a Gem when you draft them. The Den, Storeroom, and Courtyard are great for this. Rooms like the Closet or Walk-In Closet often include Gems among their items too.

: Certain rooms always provide a Gem when you draft them. The Den, Storeroom, and Courtyard are great for this. Rooms like the Closet or Walk-In Closet often include Gems among their items too. Use the Patio for Extra Green Room Gems : The Patio is special, it places a Gem in every green room, both current and future. Draft this early and you’ll start stacking up gems quickly.

: The Patio is special, it places a Gem in every green room, both current and future. Draft this early and you’ll start stacking up gems quickly. Check Trunks and Safes : Trunks found in rooms may contain Gems, especially if opened with a Key or Sledgehammer. Safes, on the other hand, always have a Gem once you unlock them with the correct code.

: Trunks found in rooms may contain Gems, especially if opened with a Key or Sledgehammer. Safes, on the other hand, always have a Gem once you unlock them with the correct code. Visit the Commissary : On some days, the Commissary may sell Gems. If you have extra coins, it’s a reliable place to stock up.

: On some days, the Commissary may sell Gems. If you have extra coins, it’s a reliable place to stock up. Solve the Parlor Puzzle : If you come across the Parlor in Blue Prince, solve its puzzle to earn two Gems. It’s worth the effort and adds variety to your runs.

: If you come across the Parlor in Blue Prince, solve its puzzle to earn two Gems. It’s worth the effort and adds variety to your runs. Use Treasure Maps : Find a Treasure Map and follow it to a new room. With a Shovel in hand, you can dig up a big reward, often loaded with Coins and Gems.

: Find a Treasure Map and follow it to a new room. With a Shovel in hand, you can dig up a big reward, often loaded with Coins and Gems. Unlock the Observatory : Drafting the Observatory lets you spend a Gem to track constellations. Earning enough Stars will unlock more Gems as rewards.

: Drafting the Observatory lets you spend a Gem to track constellations. Earning enough Stars will unlock more Gems as rewards. Unlock the Gemstone Cavern (Permanent Bonus): Once unlocked, the Gemstone Cavern gives you two free Gems at the start of each day, a must-have for any long-term player.

The Gemstone Cavern permanent upgrade gives you two Gems at the start of every run (Image via Raw Fury)

Reroll Room Options in the Study: Redraw the three rooms you have selected with a gem in the study. This can help you find more Gem-producing rooms or puzzle opportunities.

Gems are your best friend in Blue Prince. Whether you’re drafting, exploring, or solving, they offer flexibility and open up powerful paths in each run. The more you learn to spot where and how to get them, the more control you’ll have over your journey in Blue Prince.

