How to hack the Security Terminal in Blue Prince

By Akash Das
Modified Apr 12, 2025 11:34 GMT
How to gain access to the Security Terminal in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)
How to gain access to the Security Terminal in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

The Security Terminal in Blue Prince is one of the most intriguing mechanics in the game, offering a deeper layer of interaction with the world they’re navigating. For those unfamiliar, Blue Prince is a unique indie game where you explore an ever-shifting mansion in pursuit of uncovering mysteries.

Combining puzzle-solving, exploration, and a distinct art style, the game thrives on secrets, and none are more coveted than the ones hidden behind the Terminal.

This article is a summarised walkthrough to successfully access the Security Terminal in Blue Prince.

Unlocking the Security Terminal in Blue Prince

To access this Terminal in Blue Prince, you must first locate the Commissary — a room that can be drawn during gameplay. Within the Commissary, a staff noticeboard holds the key to the terminal’s password.

However, the password is obscured and requires a Magnifying Glass to decipher. You can find this tool in rooms like the Closet or the Attic or purchased from the Commissary when available.

Using the Magnifying Glass on the noticeboard reveals the password: SWANSONG. This password remains consistent across all game sessions, allowing players to access the Terminal in every run-through.

Terminal password (Image via Raw Fury || 100% Guides)
Terminal password (Image via Raw Fury || 100% Guides)

Once inside the Security Terminal, you can:

  • Control other terminals discovered during the current game session.
  • Access a glossary of terms and in-game emails containing puzzle hints and storyline elements.
  • Order items to be delivered to the Commissary for use in future sessions.

Terminals are located in various rooms, including the Security room, Office, Laboratory, and Shelter. Entering the password at the Terminal grants access to all these terminals without the need to revisit each room individually.

Accessing the Security Terminal in Blue Prince is essential if you're aiming to streamline gameplay and uncover deeper narrative elements. By following the above steps, you can efficiently unlock and utilize the terminal..

