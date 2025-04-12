Blue Prince: How to solve the Trading Post puzzle

The Trading Post puzzle in Blue Prince pops up once you’ve unlocked the western grounds and added the Trading Post room. It lets you swap out less valuable items for tools that help with progress in Mt. Holly. But to the left of the counter is a sneaky little cube with nine colored squares that poses a challenge.

Here's a guide to solving the Trading Post puzzle in Blue Prince.

Method to solve the Trading Post puzzle in Blue Prince

The Trading Post puzzle (Image via Raw Fury // YouTuber@MonsieurHorse)

What’s the puzzle about?

On the cube, you’ll see:

4 yellow squares

1 pink square

4 grey squares

Your goal is to move the 4 yellow squares into the four corners of the cube. But the cube doesn’t let you freely move pieces. Each square works in a specific way.

How the squares work

Yellow square : When tapped, it moves up by one space only. It won’t go left, right, or down. It can move into a grey space or swap with the pink square.

: When tapped, it moves up by one space only. It won’t go left, right, or down. It can move into a grey space or swap with the pink square. Pink square: This is used to rotate the yellow squares directly next to it. Each tap rotates the yellow squares counter-clockwise around the pink one. The rotation also respects any gaps between the yellow tiles.

Step-by-step solution for the Trading Post puzzle

Follow these steps:

Tap the two yellow tiles on the middle-right side — this pushes them both up one slot. They’re now just below the top row, close to where you need them. Hit the pink tile twice. Doing this rotates the top-center yellow tile downward, moving it just below the pink. Click the yellow tile that’s sitting in the middle-left. That tile will jump up and swap spots with the pink one. That’s part of the trick — letting the yellow move into that pink tile's slot so the pink tile slides into a better rotating position. Focus on the yellow tile down at the bottom center. Click it twice to bump it up to the top-middle. Now that everything’s set up, tap the pink tile four times. Every press rotates the nearby yellows, dragging them into position. After four taps, the yellows will lock themselves neatly into each cube’s four corners.

Final move: Open the cube

Post-winning rewards (Image via Raw Fury // YouTuber@MonsieurHorse)

The cube will pop open, and you’ll get the Allowance Token as your reward. This token is a permanent upgrade and adds +2 coins to your daily total.

