How to remove Tunnel Crates in Blue Prince

If you’ve wandered near the tunnels just outside the manor in Blue Prince, you’ve probably noticed the stacks of wooden crates blocking your way. It’s immediately obvious that something important lies beyond them, but figuring out how to remove those crates isn’t so simple. Fortunately, there is a way to do it, and it involves one of the game’s more complex mechanics: the Laboratory.

Ad

Here’s how to unlock the hidden path behind the tunnel crates.

How to get rid of Tunnel Crates in Blue Prince

The key to clearing tunnel crates lies in Laboratory Experiments. These are special combinations you can run using terminals found in certain rooms, allowing you to trigger different effects during your run.

A snap from the Tunnel in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube/@LastEpisode-season)

To get started, you'll need to:

Ad

Trending

Complete the Laboratory Puzzle – This grants a permanent perk that allows you to access terminals remotely from specific rooms (like Security).

Collect all three Microchips – Once inserted into the Sundial, this unlocks a download packet that expands your available experimental options.

Use a Terminal – With the puzzle and microchips complete, you can log into any terminal, input the passcode, and select "Data Transfers" to run a crate-clearing experiment.

These steps are permanent progression milestones, so once you unlock them, they’ll help in every future run.

Ad

Now that you’re in business, it’s time to choose the right experiment combo. You're looking for any effect that says something like “removes a crate from the tunnel whenever X happens.”

Read more: "The perfect John Marston": Fake Red Dead Redemption trailer starring Keanu Reeves goes viral, fans ask for movie adaptation

Then, pair it with a cause that’s easy to trigger multiple times in one run. Here are a few of the best combos:

Ad

Unlocking Security Doors - This one’s super efficient. In the Security Room, set the system security to high and offline mode to "unlocked." That spawns up to eight extra doors throughout the manor. If you’ve got a Keycard or you’ve disabled the VAC Control via the Utility Closet, it’s just a matter of walking through them. Each one you unlock equals one less crate to worry about.

- This one’s super efficient. In the Security Room, set the system security to high and offline mode to "unlocked." That spawns up to eight extra doors throughout the manor. If you’ve got a Keycard or you’ve disabled the VAC Control via the Utility Closet, it’s just a matter of walking through them. Each one you unlock equals one less crate to worry about. Digging Up Trash - Got the Root Cellar in your room draft? Perfect. It’s loaded with dig spots. Equip a shovel and go to town. Every time you dig up some useless junk (which happens a lot), you’re helping clear the tunnel. You’ll also find other dig spots sprinkled across the manor, so don’t be afraid to explore.

- Got the Root Cellar in your room draft? Perfect. It’s loaded with dig spots. Equip a shovel and go to town. Every time you dig up some useless junk (which happens a lot), you’re helping clear the tunnel. You’ll also find other dig spots sprinkled across the manor, so don’t be afraid to explore. Viewing Your Map (And Losing Steps) - This one’s a little niche, but weirdly effective. With this trigger, every time you open your map, you lose 10 steps, but you also remove a crate. It’s a trade-off. If you’ve visited the Sauna or have the Apple Orchard buff, you’ll start with extra steps, giving you some breathing room to spam your map and burn through crates quickly. Your run will end sooner, but progress is progress.

Ad

Look, you're not going to clear out all the crates in one go. There are quite a few of them, and it’s going to take multiple runs to break through. That said, if you stick to the right experiment combinations and make crate-clearing part of your regular runs, you’ll get there faster than you think.

Also read: The Last of Us Part 2: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story

Ad

Check out our other Blue Prince articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.