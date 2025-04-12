Where is the Blue Prince save file located on PC?

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Apr 12, 2025 15:46 GMT
Discussing the location of the Blue Prince save file on PC (Image via Raw Fury)
Discussing the location of the Blue Prince save file on PC (Image via Raw Fury)

Finding the Blue Prince save file location on PC is pretty easy. Since the game is available on Windows and Steam Deck and can be bought on different clients, all the saved files go to different directories. Of course, the location will depend on the client you're using. Still, you shouldn't have any trouble finding them.

Ad

The latest puzzle-adventure game from Dogubomb has created a buzz in the indie gaming scene. With its rogue-like game elements, each run of Mount Holly feels a lot different. Needless to say, the game has received "Mostly Positive" reviews on Steam and is quickly gaining a lot of traction.

If you want to start over or intend to back up your in-game progression but do not know where the save files are located, fret not. In this article, we will take a look at the Blue Prince save file location on PC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Blue Prince save file location on PC

Depending on the platform you are using, the Blue Prince save file is located in the following directories on your PC:

  • Windows PC: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Dogubomb\BLUE PRINCE\storage
  • Steam Deck: <SteamLibrary-folder>/steamapps/compatdata/1569580/pfx/

The first directory will lead you to the save files on Windows PC, irrespective of the client you own the game on i.e., Steam or Xbox App. As for the Steam Deck, we have mentioned the native save directory along with the ID for the game so that you can easily locate it.

Ad

Also read: Blue Prince crashing on PC: Possible reasons and fixes

youtube-cover
Ad

In any case, irrespective of the client you play the game through (even the Xbox Game Pass), you'll have access to Cloud Saves. Hence, if you were worried about losing your progress, it shouldn't be cause for concern.

That said, do note that there might be some problems if you're transferring your saved files from one device/client to the other. Many users have reported compatibility issues while doing so.

Hence, it is highly recommended to keep a backup before overwriting your Blue Prince save file as it might get corrupted. Fortunately, since you know the location now, you can easily back it up to a different directory and if things go wrong, simply restore it without breaking a sweat.

Ad

Read more: Blue Prince: Complete list of achievements and trophies

That covers everything you need to know about the location of the Blue Prince save file on your PC.

For the latest Blue Prince guides and news, check out the articles below:

About the author
Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh Kalita

Twitter icon

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications