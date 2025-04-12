Where is the Blue Prince save file located on PC?

Finding the Blue Prince save file location on PC is pretty easy. Since the game is available on Windows and Steam Deck and can be bought on different clients, all the saved files go to different directories. Of course, the location will depend on the client you're using. Still, you shouldn't have any trouble finding them.
The latest puzzle-adventure game from Dogubomb has created a buzz in the indie gaming scene. With its rogue-like game elements, each run of Mount Holly feels a lot different. Needless to say, the game has received "Mostly Positive" reviews on Steam and is quickly gaining a lot of traction.
If you want to start over or intend to back up your in-game progression but do not know where the save files are located, fret not. In this article, we will take a look at the Blue Prince save file location on PC.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Blue Prince save file location on PC
Depending on the platform you are using, the Blue Prince save file is located in the following directories on your PC:
- Windows PC: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Dogubomb\BLUE PRINCE\storage
- Steam Deck: <SteamLibrary-folder>/steamapps/compatdata/1569580/pfx/
The first directory will lead you to the save files on Windows PC, irrespective of the client you own the game on i.e., Steam or Xbox App. As for the Steam Deck, we have mentioned the native save directory along with the ID for the game so that you can easily locate it.
Also read: Blue Prince crashing on PC: Possible reasons and fixes
In any case, irrespective of the client you play the game through (even the Xbox Game Pass), you'll have access to Cloud Saves. Hence, if you were worried about losing your progress, it shouldn't be cause for concern.
That said, do note that there might be some problems if you're transferring your saved files from one device/client to the other. Many users have reported compatibility issues while doing so.
Hence, it is highly recommended to keep a backup before overwriting your Blue Prince save file as it might get corrupted. Fortunately, since you know the location now, you can easily back it up to a different directory and if things go wrong, simply restore it without breaking a sweat.
Read more: Blue Prince: Complete list of achievements and trophies
That covers everything you need to know about the location of the Blue Prince save file on your PC.
For the latest Blue Prince guides and news, check out the articles below:
- BP Observatory guide: How to use the telescope and get rewards
- Blue Prince: Complete Den Room Guide
- How to open the Shelter Time-Lock Safe in Blue Prince
- How to solve Billiard Room Dartboard Puzzle in Blue Prince
- How to solve the Breaker Box Vac Indicator Puzzle in Blue Prince
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.