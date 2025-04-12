Blue Prince Observatory guide: How to use telescope and get rewards

The Observatory room in Blue Prince is a unique feature in the game that can provide fans with permanent upgrades. The room will reward you with a star every time it is drafted and placed in the Manor. The rarity of this room is Standard and will cost you a single Gem when selecting it from the draft pool. This makes it a considerably high-cost room for entry-level, but it can become an investment for later sessions due to the rewards it provides.

Stars are permanent collectibles in this strategy-puzzle game, and the Observatory is the only guaranteed way of obtaining them. Every Star will help you spot a new Constellation through the telescope present inside the room. Once you complete this, you will be able to secure the rewards.

This article will highlight how you can use the telescope to gain rewards in the Observatory.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to use the telescope in the Observatory in Blue Prince

Here is a quick guide that you can follow to use the telescope inside the Observatory room in Blue Prince:

1) Draft Observatory

To get to the telescope, you will first need to stumble upon the Observatory option in your draft pool. Once it arrives, you can place it depending on your preference for the cost of one Gem and earn a Star. You can enter the room and spot a massive telescope inside.

2) Align the telescope

The telescope in the Observatory will be positioned incorrectly at the start. You will need to go near it and then turn the wheel attached to the body of the telescope to rotate it. Another wheel can be found at the end of the stairs pathway, which moves the instrument vertically. Tune both the wheels for the telescope to point toward the sky.

The draft pool allows you to enter new rooms (Image via Raw Fury)

3) Use the telescope

After aligning the telescope in the Observatory, you can interact with the instrument to view the sky, fix the Stars, and wait for the connection to be made. For the first time, you will be able to spot only a single star through the eyepiece.

You can then draft this room in later runs whenever possible to gain more Stars. A higher count of Stars will form different Constellations and provide you with rewards like extra Trunks, Steps, Gems, and more.

It is important to note that aligning the telescope may take some time as you would need to go back and forth while using both wheels. Since the upgrades are permanent, investing in an Observatory during your runs can prove to be beneficial in the later stages of the game.

