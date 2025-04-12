How to reach room 46 in Blue Prince

You must locate Room 46 before you claim the mansion in Blue Prince as your own. It’s not just any room. Room 46 is the heart of the mystery in Blue Prince. The game constantly teases its existence, but actually getting there is the real challenge. If you've been wandering through endless hallways, hoping Room 46 just pops up, you're not alone.

Here’s a structured path you can follow.

How to enter Blue Prince room 46

To reach Room 46, your main objective is to open all four Antechamber gates — west, south, east, and north — each hidden behind specific puzzles and locked doors scattered throughout Mount Holly Estate.

Unlocking the Western Antechamber Gate (Secret Garden)

Start by heading to the Secret Garden, a peaceful area filled with lush greenery and mechanical wind vanes.

In the center of the garden, you'll find a set of wind vanes standing on a pedestal.

Nearby, there are valves that control which direction each vane is pointing.

To unlock the western gate, you need all the wind vanes to point west.

Use the valves carefully to rotate the vanes one at a time — it may take some trial and error.

Once they’re correctly aligned, you’ll hear a click or see an animation indicating the western Antechamber gate is now unlocked.

Unlocking the Southern Antechamber Gate (Greenhouse + Security Room)

Next, head to the Greenhouse, located on the eastern side of the manor's outer grounds.

You need to search the security room to activate the switch (Image via Raw Fury)

This area plays host to your second major task.

Inside, you’ll find a lever switch, but the actual lever is missing.

Your goal is to find a broken lever that you can use to activate the switch.

For that, go search the Security Room, which is connected to various surveillance and utility areas.

The broken lever is usually resting somewhere on a desk or a shelf.

Once you’ve got the lever, return to the Greenhouse, slot it into the switch, and pull it. This will unlock the southern gate to the Antechamber.

Unlocking the Eastern Antechamber Gate (Great Hall + Foyer Drafting)

Continue on to the Great Hall, a huge, beautiful room in the middle with a few blocked doors.

You’ll quickly notice that most of the doors leading into the Great Hall are locked.

If you’re stuck here, backtrack slightly and head to the Foyer, the area right before the hall.

Use the drafting mechanic here. Drafting changes the layout of rooms and hallways — doing this in the Foyer will unlock all connected doors.

Once you’ve redrafted, return to the Great Hall and explore.

Inside, you’ll find another lever. Pulling it will open the eastern gate of the Antechamber.

Unlocking the Northern Antechamber Gate (Basement Gear Puzzle)

The final gate is perhaps the trickiest but also the most clever in terms of design.

Near the locked northern gate, you’ll spot a cryptic message: “To go up, you must go down.”

This is your clue that the answer lies in the Basement.

You’ll also find a Basement Key nearby, pick it up, and locate one of the stairwells or access doors leading underground.

Once in the Basement, you’ll find the area dimly lit and partially blocked off. Use your key to open any locked doors you come across.

Keep exploring until you find the Rotating Gear Puzzle. Solving it requires rotating a series of interconnected gears in a specific sequence so that the mechanism activates.

Once completed, you’ll uncover the final lever for the northern Antechamber gate.

Pull the lever and return to the main Antechamber with all four gates now open.

Once all gates to the Antechamber are unlocked, head back and walk through. Room 46 in Blue Prince will finally be accessible.

