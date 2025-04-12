Is Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree is an upcoming Metroidvania-style RPG title that will be releasing globally on April 17, 2025. The game falls under the category of a souls-like title and is already out for pre-orders now. It will be available in two different editions — Standard Edition ($39.99) and Deluxe Edition ($49.99). But, is it actually worth paying an additional $10 to get the Deluxe Edition?

Well, it depends on the player. If you are a hardcore fan of Metroidvania-style games and are looking for a new title to try out, Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree can be a nice addition to your library. Despite being an indie game, it looks quite promising. However, if you are not a fan of most indie games, or are skeptical about this one, getting the standard edition might be a better option. The standard edition is recommended for anyone trying out the genre for the first time.

Do note that since the game is tagged as a souls-like title on its Steam page, there might be a difficulty curve to overcome if you are new to such games. Souls-like games are often believed to be tougher than other titles.

Moving on, the Deluxe Edition of Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree not only comes with cosmetic upgrades but also extra playable content, which is precisely why it can be a good pick for fans of the genre. That said, let's take a look at everything that you will receive if you purchase the Deluxe Edition.

Contents offered in Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree Deluxe Edition

The game is already out for pre-order now (Image via Knights Peak)

As mentioned above, Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree comes with a lot of cosmetic benefits for those who buy the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. You also receive an additional in-game quest, which is exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. That said, all of the contents that you will be receiving with the game are mentioned below:

Base Game

Gildcrest Transmog Set

Nimble Doeling Pet Follower

Exclusive In-Game Quest

Instant Access to Game Preview

Shadowpyre Transmog Set

Curious Ottling Pet Follower

Original Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

