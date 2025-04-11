  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 11, 2025 12:22 GMT
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is now available for pre-orders (Image via Knights Peak)
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is now available for pre-orders (Image via Knights Peak)

Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree is an upcoming metroidvania-style RPG title that is all set to release on April 17, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders and is available in two different editions: the Standard Edition priced at $39.99, and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $49.99.

Ad

But what is the difference between these two editions and how can you pre-order the game? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree will be available on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Even though it will not be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it can be played on the Nintendo Switch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is available for a variety of platforms (Image via Knights Peak)
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is available for a variety of platforms (Image via Knights Peak)

However, note that the game is not available for pre-order on Nintendo eShop as of now. That said, let's take a look at how you can pre-order the game on these platforms:

Ad

Steam:

  • Open Steam and search for the game's name.
  • Open the official game page.
  • Click "Add to Cart."
  • Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

  • Open the Xbox Store on your console.
  • Enter the game's name in the search bar.
  • Open the game's page.
  • Complete the payment.
  • Download and play the game once it is released.
Ad

PlayStation Store

  • Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
  • Open the title's store page.
  • Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
  • Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses in Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree

As mentioned above, Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree will be available in two different editions: Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition. If you get the Standard Edition, you will only receive the base game. However, if you pre-order it, you will receive the following items:

Ad
  • Base Game
  • Gildcrest Transmog Set
  • Nimble Doeling Pet Follower
  • Exlusive In-Game Quest
  • Instant Access to Game Preview

Pre-orders are not available for the Digital Deluxe Edition of Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree. Here is everything you get for the extra $10:

  • Base Game
  • Gildcrest Transmog Set
  • Nimble Doeling Pet Follower
  • Exlusive In-Game Quest
  • Instant Access to Game Preview
  • Shadowpyre Transmog Set
  • Curious Ottling Pet Follower
  • Original Soundtrack
  • Digital Artbook

Also read: 5 times Nintendo changed gaming forever with revolutionary innovations

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications