Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree is an upcoming metroidvania-style RPG title that is all set to release on April 17, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders and is available in two different editions: the Standard Edition priced at $39.99, and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $49.99.

Ad

But what is the difference between these two editions and how can you pre-order the game? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree will be available on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Even though it will not be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it can be played on the Nintendo Switch.

Ad

Trending

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is available for a variety of platforms (Image via Knights Peak)

However, note that the game is not available for pre-order on Nintendo eShop as of now. That said, let's take a look at how you can pre-order the game on these platforms:

Ad

Steam:

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

Ad

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses in Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree

As mentioned above, Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree will be available in two different editions: Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition. If you get the Standard Edition, you will only receive the base game. However, if you pre-order it, you will receive the following items:

Ad

Base Game

Gildcrest Transmog Set

Nimble Doeling Pet Follower

Exlusive In-Game Quest

Instant Access to Game Preview

Pre-orders are not available for the Digital Deluxe Edition of Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree. Here is everything you get for the extra $10:

Base Game

Gildcrest Transmog Set

Nimble Doeling Pet Follower

Exlusive In-Game Quest

Instant Access to Game Preview

Shadowpyre Transmog Set

Curious Ottling Pet Follower

Original Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Also read: 5 times Nintendo changed gaming forever with revolutionary innovations

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.