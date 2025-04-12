Marathon gameplay reveal: Where to watch the much-awaited Bungie showcase

Bungie has officially announced the gameplay reveal date for Marathon, which is the upcoming reboot of the classic sci-fi shooter from 1994. The announcement was made via the game’s official X account, confirming that the showcase will air on April 12, 2025. Given Bungie's history of popular and critically acclaimed game titles, the hype within the community is immense.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Marathon gameplay reveal, including the timings and where you can watch it.
Marathon gameplay reveal showcase: Where to watch and timings
Bungie is known for some of the most popular shooter games, like Halo and Destiny. The original Marathon, released in 1994, was a first-person sci-fi shooter that focused on storytelling and unique environment design. It was considered ahead of its time and helped lay the foundation for future shooter titles by Bungie.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Time and date
According to the X post, the gameplay reveal will go live on April 12, 2025, at 1 PM Eastern Time. Here are the times for other major regions:
- Pacific Time (PDT): April 12, 2025 at 10 AM
- Mountain Time (MT): April 12, 2025 at 11 AM
- Eastern Time (ET): April 12, 2025 at 1 PM
- British Summer Time (BST): April 12, 2025 at 6 PM
- Central European Standard Time (CEST): April 12, 2025 at 7 PM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 12, 2025 at 8 PM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): April 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST): April 13, 2025 at 1 AM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): April 13, 2025 at 2 AM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): April 13, 2025 at 3 AM
The Twitch stream is already live, showcasing cryptic visuals possibly related to the game's lore and design. The livestream description confirms that Bungie's new sci-fi shooter will arrive for all major platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Where to watch
You will be able to watch the full reveal live on the official Marathon Twitch channel or the PlayStation YouTube channel. Below are the respective links for both:
- YouTube: PlayStation official channel
- Twitch: Marathon official channel
That's everything we know about the gameplay reveal showcase so far. Make sure to tune in early, as Bungie is expected to include developer commentary that might give some interesting insights about the upcoming game.
Read more articles here:
- Xbox Games Showcase 2025 announced: Date, The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, and more
- 7 most anticipated FPS games set to release in 2025
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.