The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 has been officially announced, and fans have every reason to be excited about it. For the unversed, this is one of the biggest annual gaming events where various publishers reveal their trailers, updates, and gameplay details for upcoming Xbox and PC titles. The 2025 edition will be held digitally on June 8, 2025.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 so far.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Everything we know

As mentioned before, this year's Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will take place on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Here’s the exact time for the event in some of the major timezones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 8, 2025 at 10 AM

June 8, 2025 at 10 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 8, 2025 at 1 PM

June 8, 2025 at 1 PM British Summer Time (BST): June 8, 2025 at 6 PM

June 8, 2025 at 6 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 8, 2025 at 7 PM

June 8, 2025 at 7 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 9, 2025 at 2 AM

June 9, 2025 at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 9, 2025 at 3 AM

Just like in previous years, it will be a double-feature event. The showcase event will be followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, which will focus entirely on the upcoming sci-fi RPG sequel from Obsidian Entertainment. Outer Worlds 2 is one of the most anticipated FPS titles to release this year, and fans must be excited to see this announcement.

The showcase will highlight a variety of games from both first-party studios and third-party developers. Fans can look forward to new trailers, gameplay footage, and announcements for some of the most anticipated Xbox and PC titles. The event will be streamed online, allowing fans around the world to see all the title reveals.

The event will be streamed in over 40 languages, with multiple accessibility options as well. Here are the official broadcast links for the event:

After the event, Xbox will continue with a full week of updates, interviews, and deep dives on its official blog, podcast, and YouTube channel.

That's everything we know about the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 so far. Is this finally the time we get a glimpse of GTA 6? Well, we can all just hope!

