Atomfall not working on Xbox: Possible reasons and fixes

Atomfall has recently launched on Xbox and other platforms, bringing its gripping survival campaign experience to players. However, given how new the game is, some players might encounter crashes, performance issues, or unexpected bugs that prevent smooth gameplay.

In this article, we explore the possible reasons why Atomfall might not be working on Xbox and provide potential fixes to get back in the game.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.

Possible reasons and fixes for Atomfall not working on Xbox

If Atomfall is crashing or failing to launch on your Xbox, the problem might be due to corrupted game files, outdated system software, or conflicts with cached data. While finding a concrete reason behind a game not working on the console without a specific error code is difficult, the following steps could fix Atomfall or any newly released game in most cases:

Update your Xbox

Outdated firmware can cause compatibility issues with newly released games. Updating your console ensures you have the latest fixes, improved game compatibility, and optimal performance. Here's how to update your Xbox console:

Press the Xbox button on your controller.

on your controller. Go to Profile & System and select Settings .

and select . Choose System and then go to Updates .

and then go to . If an update is available, click on the Console Update Available button to start.

Reinstall the game

There are chances that the game files are corrupted and the console is unable to read them, ultimately leading to constant crashes or not loading the game at all. Reinstalling the game ensures you have a clean version with the latest patches. Here's how to reinstall Atomfall:

Go to My Games & Apps on your Xbox.

on your Xbox. Locate Atomfall , press the Menu button , and then select the Uninstall option.

, press the , and then select the option. Go to the Xbox Store, search for the game, and press Install again.

Check for game updates

Developers often release early patches to fix issues that players might face on release day. Make sure that the game is running the latest version by following these steps:

Go to My Games & Apps on your Xbox.

on your Xbox. Go to See All , then select the Manage option.

, then select the option. Now, go to the Updates section and see if something's available to download.

Clear the Xbox cache

Cached data can sometimes cause issues with game performance. Clearing it can help fix crashes or loading errors. To clear the Xbox cache, you simply have to turn off your console and unplug it for five minutes. Then, plug it back in and turn on your Xbox console.

Also read: Atomfall crashing on PC error: Possible fixes and reasons

That concludes the list of possible fixes to make the game work on your Xbox X|S console. If the issue persists, a system hard reset might help. Moreover, you can reach out to Rebellion's technical support by submitting a help ticket here.

