Atomfall crashing on PC error: Possible fixes and reasons

Atomfall, Rebellion's newly released survival-action game, is set in a post-nuclear disaster Northern England. It features an engaging investigative narrative with stunning visuals players might enjoy a lot. However, some PC players have reported experiencing random crashes, black screens, or the game freezing.

Here are some possible reasons and fixes for the game's crashing issue on PC.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.

How to potentially fix Atomfall crashing on PC

Various reasons could be behind crashes in Atomfall, such as corrupted game files, outdated GPU drivers, insufficient system permissions, and hardware conflicts. While finding a concrete answer is difficult, there are ways to possibly fix the game. Below are the most effective fixes to help resolve these crashes and ensure a smooth experience:

Verify and repair game files

Verifying on Epic Games (Left) and Steam (Right) (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games & Valve)

Corrupted and missing game files are often the biggest reason for a game to crash on PC. Here's how to verify your game files and repair them on both Steam and Epic Games:

Steam

Open Steam and go to your Library .

. Navigate to Atomfall and select Properties .

. In the Installed Files section, click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Epic Games

Open the Epic Games Launcher and go to your Library .

. Navigate to Atomfall and click on the three dots for options.

for options. Select Manage and click on the Verify Files option.

This process takes several minutes to finish on both platforms. Moreover, restarting your PC right after the file verification process is highly recommended.

Run the game launcher as Administrator

The game might crash due to a lack of necessary system permissions. Running Steam or Epic Games Launcher as an Administrator can resolve this issue. Here's how to run either of them with administrative permission:

Navigate to the Steam or Epic Games Launcher icon.

Right-click on it and select Run as Administrator .

. Now, open the launcher and run Atomfall.

Also read: Is Atomfall inspired by a real life event?

Update or reinstall GPU Drivers

Outdated or faulty GPU drivers can cause crashes and black screens. Updating to the latest drivers ensures compatibility with the game. Here are all the necessary links to update your GPU:

It is highly recommended to perform a clean driver installation by uninstalling the current driver before installing the latest version.

Check for overheating issues

Overheating can lead to performance drops and random game crashes. You can try third-party software like HWMonitor, MSI Afterburner, or Open Hardware Monitor to track your hardware's health. For reference, here are the safe temperature ranges for the CPU and GPU:

CPU: Up to 65°C during normal usage and up to 80°C while gaming.

Up to 65°C during normal usage and up to 80°C while gaming. GPU: Up to 40°C during normal usage and up to 85°C while gaming.

If the temperature reading is above 90°C on either of the hardware components, consider cleaning your cabinet's air vents, re-applying the thermal paste, and lowering your in-game graphic settings.

If none of the above fixes work, contact Rebellion's official support team for further assistance. Since Atomfall has just been released, such minor technical issues are expected. Players could expect a patch or update soon to address crashing issues.

