All factions in Atomfall explained

While exploring the nuclear aftermath of the Windscale disaster, players will come across various factions in Atomfall. Be it sentry robots, cultists, or folklore druids, several factions of NPCs bring the desolate map of Britain to life in their own mysterious ways. As the protagonist wakes up almost five years after the nuclear incident with amnesia, players get to witness an eerie world scattered with NPCs. They make the game's entire core investigation is that much more interesting.

We take a look at the factions in Atomfalls, the ones that primarily dominate the game's core, and various others that stay comparatively under the radar.

Major factions in Atomfall

Protocol

Protocol is one of the two major factions players encounter early on in their playthrough. This faction represents the first-response force supported by the government that is charged with maintaining public safety after the Windscale disaster occurred.

Fast forward five years after the events of the nuclear disaster, this faction now has evolved into an authoritarian entity actively trying to control the people living in the quarantine area. This faction is heavily inspired by the Cold War era of British society.

B.A.R.D robots in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion)

B.A.R.D

The British Atomic Research Division, B.A.R.D, was responsible for the maintenance and operation of the Windscale nuclear plant. In Atomfall's timeline, B.A.R.D is the most influential faction that later lay devastated and broken apart after the nuclear catastrophe.

It is said that a few B.A.R.D members have continued to look for a more profound reason behind the Windscale catastrophe and why survivors have been left in complete isolation for such a long time. Meanwhile, the other primary B.A.R.D entities, i.e., the sentry robots, can be found as walking antiques around the world who still boast enough firepower to force players to retreat.

More about factions in Atomfall

Alongside the primary factions that boast the most influence in Atomfall's world, players will also encounter certain other minor factions. These are

Druids : Inspired by the historical folklore in the British Isles, this faction brings an element of mystic presence to the mysterious world of Atomfall.

: Inspired by the historical folklore in the British Isles, this faction brings an element of mystic presence to the mysterious world of Atomfall. Bandits : Rogue outlaw-like characters scattered around the quarantine zone. They add to the chaos and up the ante for players' survival challenges.

: Rogue outlaw-like characters scattered around the quarantine zone. They add to the chaos and up the ante for players' survival challenges. Cultists: More scarce in their presence, cultists are known to operate in the quarantine zone. They add another layer of complexity that the mysterious story of Atomfall holds.

Players must decide if they trust the information provided by the factions in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion)

All the various factions present their own narratives and have their personal outlooks about the incident and the quarantine zone. It is primarily a challenge for the players to uncover the hidden mysteries behind all these factions, their agendas, and how they fit into the primary narrative.

