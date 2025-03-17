Leaks suggest next-gen Xbox consoles and handheld are set to release in 2027

The Xbox Series X & S are in the fifth year of their console lifecycle. With this generation slowly approaching the end of its cycle, Microsoft is hard at work on the next-gen Xbox consoles. The latest leak suggests that next-gen Xbox consoles could launch in 2027 with not one but two handheld gaming devices.

This article will analyze the new leaks and explain what you can expect from the next-gen Xbox consoles.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

Next-Gen Xbox console details leaked: Everything you need to know

9th Gen Xbox console specs (Image via Microsoft)

Microsoft's Xbox division has transformed immensely during the last two years. The company is now putting out exclusive titles like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and more on PlayStation. Thanks to its cloud gaming service, Microsoft is also marketing almost every smart device as a potential Xbox device.

Sudden changes to the company's Xbox strategy led to fans worrying about the future of its consoles. Some users even wondered whether Microsoft would even bother to release new Xbox hardware since the company now sees every other smart device as a potential Xbox.

However, you will be glad to learn that we are hearing whispers of next-gen Xbox consoles ahead of their release. They are definitely coming and in multiple flavors, according to a report by Windows Central, which has a track record of posting accurate leaks.

How many consoles will be part of the next-gen Xbox family?

Steam Deck (Image via Valve)

According to Windows Central, the next-gen Xbox family will have four consoles in total. A direct successor to the Xbox Series X and S, an indigenous gaming handheld, and a partner-made handheld.

If you are wondering why Microsoft is preparing two handhelds, there are a few good reasons for this apparent decision. According to another leak by The Verge's Tom Warren, the first handheld will actually be manufactured by ASUS and will run on Windows as opposed to Xbox OS like other handhelds in the market.

Windows Central believes it is codenamed Kennan and will have an official Xbox Guide button with other design language elements from Xbox. It is expected to be released in 2025. However, Tom Warren believes the codename for this console is Keenan, as opposed to Kennan.

The Xbox gaming handheld that Microsoft is developing indigenously is coming in 2027 with the rest of the Xbox lineup. What makes the first handheld different is that it will be released earlier and act as a sort of test device for Microsoft to see how well the market responds. Based on this information, Microsoft will release and market the second Xbox handheld, which will reportedly launch in 2027.

That said, the first Xbox gaming handheld should also run Steam, Epic Games Store, and storefronts since it is expected to have Windows. According to Windows Central, all other Xbox devices in the next-gen family should also support other storefronts and backward compatibility. However, keep in mind that we are at least two years away from the release, so things can change.

Will next-gen performance finally deliver 60 FPS as a base frame rate?

The current-gen Xbox consoles mostly target 30 FPS for fidelity mode and 60 FPS for performance mode. Given that the next-gen consoles are expected to be released seven years after the previous generation, we won't be wrong to expect 60 FPS as the base frame rate. However, no concrete leaks indicate that to be the case as of this writing.

When will next-gen Xbox consoles release?

One of the Xbox handheld consoles will reportedly be released by the end of 2025 in partnership with ASUS. The second handheld and the successor to the Xbox Series S and X will be unveiled in 2027, according to the leak.

A console generation typically lasts around seven years. The Xbox Series S and X were launched in 2020, so the leaked 2027 release date does make sense.

