All Atomfall trophies and achievements 

Atomfall features a unique investigative gameplay system, multiple endings, and numerous side quests that keep the players engaged. As they progress through the quarantine zone, they can unlock various in-game trophies and achievements based on exploration, combat, and story progression.

Ad

On that note, here’s a complete list of all trophies and achievements in Atomfall.

Note: The following list may contain possible spoilers for the game.

List of all trophies and achievements in Atomfall

There are a total of 36 trophies and achievements in Atomfall. These are divided into three categories: Exploration, Combat, and Story. An average player would require around 20-25 hours to complete the game with all the achievements unlocked.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Exploration Achievements/Trophies

The Exploration Achivements are unlocked by simply roaming and discovering new things on the map. The challenges are as follows:

Detectorist: Pick up the Metal Detector.

Pick up the Metal Detector. Where There’s Muck There’s Brass: Find 10 metal detector caches.

Find 10 metal detector caches. Packed Lunch: Find 5 buried lunchboxes.

Find 5 buried lunchboxes. Avid Collector: Find 10 comics.

Find 10 comics. Radiophonic: Find 5 audio logs.

Find 5 audio logs. Mate’s Rates: Find 5 traders in the Quarantine Zone.

Find 5 traders in the Quarantine Zone. We Want Information: Read 50 notes in the Quarantine Zone.

Read 50 notes in the Quarantine Zone. Refer to Manual: Learn 12 skills.

Learn 12 skills. Orna Mental: Find and destroy 10 Garden Gnomes.

Find and destroy 10 Garden Gnomes. Homemade: Find and learn 10 recipes.

Find and learn 10 recipes. Make Do and Mend: Upgrade a firearm to pristine condition.

Upgrade a firearm to pristine condition. Burglar: Use the Signal Redirector to unlock 5 doors.

Use the Signal Redirector to unlock 5 doors. Reverse the Polarity: Find the Signal Redirector.

Find the Signal Redirector. Oberon: Gain access to the Oberon Site.

Gain access to the Oberon Site. Quick Exit: Escape the Quarantine Zone in under 5 hours.

Escape the Quarantine Zone in under 5 hours. Not Expecting a Call: Escape the Quarantine Zone without answering the telephone.

Escape the Quarantine Zone without answering the telephone. High Tea: Consume a Cornish pasty, English tea, and a slice of cake within 30 seconds.

Ad

Combat Achievements/Trophies

The Combat Achievements are unlocked on the basis of various interactions you have with the enemies throughout the game. Here are the challenges:

Unplugged: Extract the battery from an overheating robot.

Extract the battery from an overheating robot. Batteries Not Included: Power up a deactivated robot.

Power up a deactivated robot. Any Old Iron: Completely destroy a robot.

Completely destroy a robot. Fast Bowl: Kill 10 enemies with a thrown weapon.

Kill 10 enemies with a thrown weapon. Caught Red-Handed: Cause an enemy to drop their Molotov cocktail.

Cause an enemy to drop their Molotov cocktail. Grand Slam: Take out at least 5 enemies in one explosion.

Take out at least 5 enemies in one explosion. Hit For Six: Redirect a thrown grenade with the cricket bat.

Redirect a thrown grenade with the cricket bat. Target Practice: Get 6 kills with the Mk.VI Revolver without reloading.

Ad

Story Achievements/Trophies

The Story Achievements are based on the game's narration. The more you progress in the campaign, the closer you will be to unlocking them. Here are the story-based quests:

The Interchange: Unlock the Interchange.

Unlock the Interchange. Alpha: Power up Data Store Alpha.

Power up Data Store Alpha. Bravo: Power up Data Store Bravo.

Power up Data Store Bravo. Charlie: Power up Data Store Charlie.

Power up Data Store Charlie. Delta: Power up Data Store Delta.

Power up Data Store Delta. Do You Require The Operator?: Escape the Quarantine Zone with the Voice on the Telephone.

Escape the Quarantine Zone with the Voice on the Telephone. Emergency Extraction: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Joyce Tanner.

Escape the Quarantine Zone with Joyce Tanner. Back Door: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Dr Garrow.

Escape the Quarantine Zone with Dr Garrow. At One With The Soil: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Mother Jago.

Escape the Quarantine Zone with Mother Jago. Operation Atomfall: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Captain Sims.

Escape the Quarantine Zone with Captain Sims. Oubliette: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Dr Holder.

Ad

That concludes the list of achievements and trophies in Atomfall. Whether you are exploring, fighting enemies, or making crucial decisions that shape the story, there’s plenty to accomplish in the game.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.