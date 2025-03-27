All Atomfall trophies and achievements 

Atomfall features a unique investigative gameplay system, multiple endings, and numerous side quests that keep the players engaged. As they progress through the quarantine zone, they can unlock various in-game trophies and achievements based on exploration, combat, and story progression.
On that note, here’s a complete list of all trophies and achievements in Atomfall.
Note: The following list may contain possible spoilers for the game.
List of all trophies and achievements in Atomfall
There are a total of 36 trophies and achievements in Atomfall. These are divided into three categories: Exploration, Combat, and Story. An average player would require around 20-25 hours to complete the game with all the achievements unlocked.
Exploration Achievements/Trophies
The Exploration Achivements are unlocked by simply roaming and discovering new things on the map. The challenges are as follows:
- Detectorist: Pick up the Metal Detector.
- Where There’s Muck There’s Brass: Find 10 metal detector caches.
- Packed Lunch: Find 5 buried lunchboxes.
- Avid Collector: Find 10 comics.
- Radiophonic: Find 5 audio logs.
- Mate’s Rates: Find 5 traders in the Quarantine Zone.
- We Want Information: Read 50 notes in the Quarantine Zone.
- Refer to Manual: Learn 12 skills.
- Orna Mental: Find and destroy 10 Garden Gnomes.
- Homemade: Find and learn 10 recipes.
- Make Do and Mend: Upgrade a firearm to pristine condition.
- Burglar: Use the Signal Redirector to unlock 5 doors.
- Reverse the Polarity: Find the Signal Redirector.
- Oberon: Gain access to the Oberon Site.
- Quick Exit: Escape the Quarantine Zone in under 5 hours.
- Not Expecting a Call: Escape the Quarantine Zone without answering the telephone.
- High Tea: Consume a Cornish pasty, English tea, and a slice of cake within 30 seconds.
Combat Achievements/Trophies
The Combat Achievements are unlocked on the basis of various interactions you have with the enemies throughout the game. Here are the challenges:
- Unplugged: Extract the battery from an overheating robot.
- Batteries Not Included: Power up a deactivated robot.
- Any Old Iron: Completely destroy a robot.
- Fast Bowl: Kill 10 enemies with a thrown weapon.
- Caught Red-Handed: Cause an enemy to drop their Molotov cocktail.
- Grand Slam: Take out at least 5 enemies in one explosion.
- Hit For Six: Redirect a thrown grenade with the cricket bat.
- Target Practice: Get 6 kills with the Mk.VI Revolver without reloading.
Story Achievements/Trophies
The Story Achievements are based on the game's narration. The more you progress in the campaign, the closer you will be to unlocking them. Here are the story-based quests:
- The Interchange: Unlock the Interchange.
- Alpha: Power up Data Store Alpha.
- Bravo: Power up Data Store Bravo.
- Charlie: Power up Data Store Charlie.
- Delta: Power up Data Store Delta.
- Do You Require The Operator?: Escape the Quarantine Zone with the Voice on the Telephone.
- Emergency Extraction: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Joyce Tanner.
- Back Door: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Dr Garrow.
- At One With The Soil: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Mother Jago.
- Operation Atomfall: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Captain Sims.
- Oubliette: Escape the Quarantine Zone with Dr Holder.
That concludes the list of achievements and trophies in Atomfall. Whether you are exploring, fighting enemies, or making crucial decisions that shape the story, there’s plenty to accomplish in the game.
