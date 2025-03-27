How long is Atomfall campaign? Complete runtime explored

Atomfall is a new survival-action game developed and published by Rebellion. Set in an alternate history in 1962, following a catastrophic nuclear disaster in Northern England, it allows players to explore a quarantined region, uncovering mysteries, and facing various challenges. One of the key aspects of the game is its fairly lengthy campaign. On average, players would require just under 10 hours to finish the campaign, but there's a catch.

This article will explore the important aspects that factor into the campaign length of Rebellion's new real-life-inspired survival game.

Atomfall campaign: Average completion time and leads system

Unlike many story-driven games with linear missions, Atomfall introduces a 'leads' system that shapes the player's journey based on the clues they gather. These leads can be picked up from conversations or discovered in notes or environmental clues scattered throughout the quarantine zone.

The game features six key characters: Captain Sims, Mother Jago, Joyce Tanner, Doctor Holder, Doctor Garrow, and the Voice on the Telephone. The characters offer unique leads with distinct objectives, perspectives, and consequences. These characters do not connect to each other, ensuring that no two playthroughs feel the same.

Since the leads provide different endings and side objectives, those looking to experience all that the game has to offer, including alternative endings and additional discoveries, can expect to spend 20-25 hours in terms of playtime.

The individual playstyle and difficulty level could also impact the total campaign length. Players who prefer careful investigation and thorough exploration may take longer, while those focused on action may progress faster. There are five difficulty levels in the game:

Sightseer – A relaxed mode focusing on the story and exploration without pressure.

– A relaxed mode focusing on the story and exploration without pressure. Investigator – Encourages free exploration while keeping combat and survival manageable.

– Encourages free exploration while keeping combat and survival manageable. Brawler – Prioritizes combat engagement with minimal survival mechanics.

– Prioritizes combat engagement with minimal survival mechanics. Survivor – This is the default Atomfall difficulty that aims to balance combat, survival, and investigation.

– This is the default Atomfall difficulty that aims to balance combat, survival, and investigation. Veteran – The most challenging mode, featuring intense combat, high-stakes survival, and long-term consequences for decisions.

That's everything you must know about the campaign length and the difficulty of the game.

