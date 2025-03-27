Where to find all Garden Gnomes in Atomfall

Garden Gnomes are collectibles in Atomfall, specifically found within Wyndham Village. There are ten Garden Gnomes scattered throughout the village, and collecting all of them will unlock the “Orna Mental” achievement. Though the Wyndham area may not be vast, the spot where these collectibles are hidden can be quite a challenge to locate. Some of the locations are hidden and require proper coordinates to access them.

This article will guide you to all the locations of Garden Gnomes in Atomfall.

Location of all Garden Gnomes collectibles in Atomfall

1) Grendel's Head Pub

Located at the Grendel's Head Pub beside the barrel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

As you enter the village, head straight until you see a signboard for Grendel’s Head. The Garden Gnome is located opposite the entrance of Grendel’s Pub. The coordinates for this location are 34.2 E, 79.4 N. To collect the Gnome, simply melee or shoot to destroy it.

2) Village Green area

Located in the Village Green area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

As you enter the village Green area, you will find a white house covered with vines and tree branches, located opposite the bandstand. The coordinate is 34.5 E, 80.4 N. You will find the collectible hidden in a window shed.

3) In an alley near the Village Green area

Garden Gnomes located on the window (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

This Gnome is a bit challenging to find as it’s hidden in a narrow alley near the Village Green. The coordinates for this location are 33.8 E, 81.1 N, where you will find the Garden Gnomes located on the window.

4) Lake Shore Drive region

Placed under a bench near Lake Shore Drive region (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Head towards the Lake Shore Drive region, as shown in the image above. There, you will locate a stone structure that serves as a waiting area at coordinates 32.4 E, 81.8 N. Go close to that, and you will find the collectible under the right bench.

5) Mereview Hotel area

Mereview Hotel backside (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

After collecting the Garden Gnomes from the Lake Shore Drive area, follow the road straight until you reach the Mereview Hotel, which is just past a red telephone booth. You can easily locate the area by following the coordinates 31.2 E, 82.4 N. At the back side of the hotel, you will find the collectible placed on a sofa.

6) Bridge Street region

In the Bridge Street region placed beside the wooden storage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

In the Bridge Street region, take the first right until you find a house with “SEIZED” written on the door. Opposite of that, you will locate another building and a narrow alley with coordinates 35.8 E, 81.8 N. Proceed towards that alley and jump over the wall to find the collectible.

7) Fern Bank region

Garden Gnomes located beside the edge of the bridge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Head towards the bridge in the east Wyndham region, following the same path where you found the collectible from the Bridge Street region. The coordinates of the location are 35.4 E, 80.6 N. You will find the Garden Gnomes located beside the edge of the bridge.

8) East Wyndham (Mill Grounds region)

Located in the eastern side of Wyndham (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Make your way to the east side of Wyndham at coordinates 36.2 E, 79.7 N until you reach the Mill Grounds. Upon entering the area, take the first right, and there, you will find a narrow pathway between two stone houses. The collectible is placed on a stool in this area.

9) Near Skethermoor

The collectible is placed in the Skethermoor region in middle of a garden (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

From the Mill Grounds, head down the road until you see the stairs beside a stone house. Take those stairs, and you will reach a garden with the coordinates 36.4 E, 78.1 N. There, you will find a bench in the middle of the garden with the Garden Gnome placed on the table.

10) South Wyndham

The collectible is located inside a store room in southern Wyndham (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The last Gnome is located in the southern part of the Wyndham region at the coordinates 35.5 E, 77.7 N. There, you will also encounter a military camp. Simply go through the camp and reach the upper region, where you will find a house and a wrecked blue car.

Next to the storeroom, you will find a fence and a wall that you can climb. After climbing the fence and the wall, you will gain access to the storeroom, where you can find the collectible under the table.

That covers all the locations where you can find the Garden Gnomes in Atomfall.

