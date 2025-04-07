Marathon to have a gameplay showcase soon, here's what we know

Bungie is coming up with a new extraction shooter titled Marathon. This upcoming IP has taken the gaming world by surprise due to its distinct art style showcased by the official X social media handle @MarathonTheGame. As of now, plans for its release date are still unknown. What we do know is that on April 12, 2025, at 10 AM PT, we will finally get a gameplay showcase that takes us through this anticipated title from highly reputed developers.

Ad

Let us take a look at everything we know until now about the upcoming Bungie title.

Here's what we know about Marathon

The name of this upcoming title might ring a bell for the veteran gamers out there, as back in 1994, Bungie released a Macintosh-only game with the same name. It became Apple's counterpart to PC's Doom. This eventually became a trilogy with Marathon 2: Durandal and Marathon Infinity, later coming out in 1995 and 1996, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Now, after decades, Bungie is bringing back this title into the modern gaming era without any plans of making it a sequel to the original trilogy. The upcoming extraction shooter from Bungle is planned to be a sci-fi PvP extraction shooter set in an alternate reality where gamers take the helm of cybernetic mercenaries.

The art style has been a topic of discussion (Image via Bungie)

This upcoming game from Bungie will reportedly target a specific price point, which quickly became the topic of discussion in the gaming community. Tthe artwork for this upcoming title, created by Joseph Cross, @josephacross on X, has taken hold of gamers due to its distinct, modern style, with an influence of contrasting colors and sharp visuals.

Ad

Bungie has confirmed that the upcoming game will be multiplayer. It will be released on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. However, the existence of any single-player campaigns, something we find in Destiny 2, is still up for speculation.

More on Marathon by Bungie

The creators of Halo and Destiny narrate the backstory by stating:

"A massive ghost ship hangs in low orbit over a lost colony on Tau Ceti IV. The 30,000 souls who call this place home have disappeared without a trace. Strange signals hint at mysterious artifacts, long-dormant AI, and troves of untold riches. Become a Runner in Bungie’s upcoming sci-fi PvP extraction shooter, Marathon. You are a cybernetic mercenary venturing into the unknown in a fight for survival and fortune where any run can lead to greatness."

Ad

This upcoming title will be an extraction shooter (Image via Bungie)

This seemingly takes a familiar approach as, in the original title from 1994, players played as a security officer in the distant future in outer space, tasked with stopping an alien invasion aboard the namesake spaceship. Gamers, both modern and veteran, eagerly await the gameplay showcase that will shed some light on what we can expect from this upcoming title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.