Marathon to have a gameplay showcase soon, here's what we know

Bungie is coming up with a new extraction shooter titled Marathon. This upcoming IP has taken the gaming world by surprise due to its distinct art style showcased by the official X social media handle @MarathonTheGame. As of now, plans for its release date are still unknown. What we do know is that on April 12, 2025, at 10 AM PT, we will finally get a gameplay showcase that takes us through this anticipated title from highly reputed developers.
Let us take a look at everything we know until now about the upcoming Bungie title.
Here's what we know about Marathon
The name of this upcoming title might ring a bell for the veteran gamers out there, as back in 1994, Bungie released a Macintosh-only game with the same name. It became Apple's counterpart to PC's Doom. This eventually became a trilogy with Marathon 2: Durandal and Marathon Infinity, later coming out in 1995 and 1996, respectively.
Now, after decades, Bungie is bringing back this title into the modern gaming era without any plans of making it a sequel to the original trilogy. The upcoming extraction shooter from Bungle is planned to be a sci-fi PvP extraction shooter set in an alternate reality where gamers take the helm of cybernetic mercenaries.
This upcoming game from Bungie will reportedly target a specific price point, which quickly became the topic of discussion in the gaming community. Tthe artwork for this upcoming title, created by Joseph Cross, @josephacross on X, has taken hold of gamers due to its distinct, modern style, with an influence of contrasting colors and sharp visuals.
Bungie has confirmed that the upcoming game will be multiplayer. It will be released on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. However, the existence of any single-player campaigns, something we find in Destiny 2, is still up for speculation.
More on Marathon by Bungie
The creators of Halo and Destiny narrate the backstory by stating:
"A massive ghost ship hangs in low orbit over a lost colony on Tau Ceti IV. The 30,000 souls who call this place home have disappeared without a trace. Strange signals hint at mysterious artifacts, long-dormant AI, and troves of untold riches. Become a Runner in Bungie’s upcoming sci-fi PvP extraction shooter, Marathon. You are a cybernetic mercenary venturing into the unknown in a fight for survival and fortune where any run can lead to greatness."
This seemingly takes a familiar approach as, in the original title from 1994, players played as a security officer in the distant future in outer space, tasked with stopping an alien invasion aboard the namesake spaceship. Gamers, both modern and veteran, eagerly await the gameplay showcase that will shed some light on what we can expect from this upcoming title.
