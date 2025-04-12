How to sign up for Marathon Alpha

Marathon Alpha is happening, and the gameplay reveal has the community more excited than ever. Bungie has shown off what players can expect from this unique extraction shooter, including the presence of Runners and high-stakes PvP combat. The developers have confirmed that a Closed Alpha Test is on the way, but it's not that easy to get in.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Marathon Alpha testing.

How to become part of the Marathon Alpha test

For the uninitiated, Marathon is a reboot of Bungie’s iconic 1994 sci-fi shooter, reimagined for players of the newer generation. It was set on a colony ship where players fought off aliens to uncover a deep and unique narrative. The game was known for its ahead-of-time visuals and smart AI. It will be interesting to see how the new one takes elements from the original.

The developers have revealed during the gameplay showcase that the Close Alpha test will take place on April 23, 2025. For now, only players who are above 18 years of age and from North America will be able to take part in this playtest.

The first way to get into the Alpha is by watching Twitch or YouTube streamers during the official Marathon reveal stream. A large number of Alpha invites will be distributed by content creators, who can choose how they give them out. There could be chat commands or direct links in that that that will be distributed on first come, first serve basis.

The second method is through the official Marathon Discord server. Bungie has officially shared the link to the Marathon server, through which a limited number of people can get access to the Closed Alpha test. Do note that neither of the methods guarantees a spot to everyone. If you are interested, you can join the official Discord Server by clicking here.

There aren’t any traditional alpha codes. Those who are selected for Marathon Alpha will receive a unique link that leads to a sign-up page. This link will expire after use, so make sure to fill in the right information in the form.

That's everything we know about the Marathon Alpha test so far. Keep an eye on the game's official social media channels for more information regarding the game.

