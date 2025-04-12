When does Marathon release?

Marathon is an upcoming PvP extraction shooter developed by Bungie, recently revealed the release date set for September 23, 2025. As the creators of Halo and Destiny, Bungie has set high expectations among fans for this new title and with the recent gameplay reveal, it looks polished and engaging.

With the release date now official, excitement among players is growing. Read on to learn more about the launch and the key details surrounding the game.

Bungie reveals the release date for Marathon

Marathon is set to launch on September 23, 2025.

On April 12, 2025, Bungie showcased the official gameplay trailer for the game, offering a closer look at what players can expect. Alongside the gameplay showcase, the developer also confirmed the release date, putting an end to the speculation.

The game will be available on all major platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

At present, only the release date has been revealed, no specific launch time has been mentioned. For now, we know how the game looks and its gameplay, including enemy types, core mechanics, and the layout and design of its map.

Marathon gameplay trailer overview

Marathon is a three-player, team-based extraction shooter set in the mysterious world of Tau Ceti IV. This stylized sci-fi title places you in the role of a Runner: a cybernetic mercenary who has abandoned their human form in exchange for an enhanced biosynthetic body. With unique abilities and stats, Runners are built for both tactical and fast-paced combat.

The gameplay isn't just about battling other players, you'll go up against up to 18 real players, as well as hostile alien creatures and security forces, which will add another layer of challenge to every run.

The map is centered around a lost colony, offering opportunities to scavenge for valuable loot hidden across the terrain. The objective is simple: survive, collect loot, and escape. You'll face threats from both human opponents and AI enemies, and if you die, you’ll lose all your loot. But even though death is inevitable, it’s never the end, each run is a chance to learn the environment, master new tactics, and return even stronger.

If you survive, you can take your loot in future runs.

To cater to different playstyles, the game features customizable builds and unique factions:

Void : Ideal for stealth-based players who prefer silent, tactical infiltration with invisibility and more abilities.

: Ideal for stealth-based players who prefer silent, tactical infiltration with invisibility and more abilities. Glitch: Built for aggressive players, equipped with agility implants and powerful weaponry.

There is also a support role where you can carry extra equipment and a specialized backpack.

However, this is just a glimpse of what to expect, as the game has much more to offer. Bungie is also planning a closed Alpha test, which players can sign up for via the game's official Discord server. However, the exact date for the Alpha has yet to be announced.

That covers everything you need to know regarding Marathon's release date and follow Sportskeeda's esport and gaming section for more updates news surrounding the game.

