How to get the Marathon Twitch badge

The Marathon Twitch badge has become one of the most talked-about items since the official gameplay reveal. Bungie recently showcased the much-anticipated reboot of the 1994 sci-fi shooter, and the reception has been great. Within a few minutes after the gameplay showcase ended on Twitch, the official Marathon Discord server was announced, and over 75,000 fans joined it in under 10 minutes.

After the official showcase ended, some of the biggest Twitch streamers began playing the game live, giving fans a close look at what Bungie has in store. On this occasion, Bungie has launched a special Marathon Twitch badge that fans can earn, but only for a limited time.

On that note, here's how to get the Marathon Reveal Runner badge on Twitch.

How to unlock the Marathon Twitch badge

To unlock the Marathon Twitch badge, you need to subscribe to any streamers broadcasting under the Marathon directory on Twitch or gift a subscription to any other user. The badge will only be given to those who do this before April 12, 2025, at 4 pm Pacific Time. This badge showcases your involvement with the game during its big reveal.

Here are the regional timings for the deadline:

Pacific Time (PDT): April 12, 2025, at 4 pm

April 12, 2025, at 4 pm Mountain Time (MT): April 12, 2025, at 5 pm

April 12, 2025, at 5 pm Eastern Time (ET): April 12, 2025, at 7 pm

April 12, 2025, at 7 pm British Summer Time (BST): April 13, 2025, at 12 am

April 13, 2025, at 12 am Central European Standard Time (CEST): April 13, 2025, at 1 am

April 13, 2025, at 1 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 13, 2025, at 2 am

April 13, 2025, at 2 am Indian Standard Time (IST): April 13, 2025, at 4:30 am

April 13, 2025, at 4:30 am China Standard Time (CST): April 13, 2025, at 7 am

April 13, 2025, at 7 am Japan Standard Time (JST): April 13, 2025, at 8 am

April 13, 2025, at 8 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): April 13, 2025, at 9 am

How do I subscribe to a channel on Twitch?

Unlike YouTube, a Twitch subscription is a paid feature that provides various perks, such as rare Badges, exclusive content access, and more. Here's a stepwise guide on how to subscribe on Twitch:

Visit Twitch and log in to your account.

Go to the Marathon game directory and select a live streamer of your choice.

Click the purple Subscribe button located below the main stream window.

Choose a subscription tier and fill in your payment details. Tier 1 is enough to qualify for the badge.

To gift a subscription, the procedure remains the same, but you select the Gift Subscription button and choose another user. A Tier 1 subscription on Twitch costs $4.99.

That's everything you need to know about the Marathon Twitch badge. This cosmetic will remain on your Twitch account forever. Unfortunately, if you miss out, the chances of the Reveal Runner badge returning are unlikely.

