Best FPS games to grab under $5 during Steam Spring Sale 2025

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here, bringing some of the best discounts of the year. In the FPS genre, many iconic games are now available at their lowest prices. Whether you enjoy fast-paced action, tactical combat, or immersive storytelling, there's something for everyone.

Ad

On that note, here are the best FPS games you can grab for under $5 during this year’s Steam Spring Sale.

Steam Spring Sale 2025: Five best FPS titles under $5

1) Battlefield Hardline (95% off)

Battlefield Hardline (Image via DICE)

Battlefield Hardline shifts from the usual warfare scenarios and focuses on street crimes. Players experience high-speed chases and intense urban combat. It is one of the most unique games in the Battlefield franchise and is currently available at the lowest price it has ever retailed for.

Ad

Trending

Here is the price and the purchase link:

Price: $1.99 $39.99

$1.99 Buy link: Battlefield Hardline on Steam

Also read: How to claim all free rewards in Battlefield 2042 War Machine Event

2) Battlefield 1 (95% off)

Battlefield 1 (Image via DICE)

Battlefield 1 takes players back to World War 1 with an in-depth campaign which is inspired by real events. It is the best-selling Battlefield game of all time and is known for stunning visuals, realistic battle scenarios, and dynamic destruction. If you are into war-based shooters, this is a must-have in your collection.

Ad

Here is the price and the purchase link:

Price: $1.99 $39.99

$1.99 Buy link: Battlefield 1 on Steam

3) DOOM (90% off)

DOOM (Image via Bethesda)

DOOM (2016) is a fast-paced and violent FPS title where players take the role of the iconic character, Doom Slayer. If you are into brutal combat games that also offer rich and lengthy campaigns, this is probably the best game you can grab during the Steam Spring Sale.

Ad

Here is the price and the purchase link:

Price: $1.99 $19.99

$1.99 Buy link: DOOM on Steam

Also read: Doom is playable in a PDF file, internet reacts

4) Metro: Last Light Redux (85% off)

Metro: Last Light Redux (Image via Deep Silver)

Set in post-apocalyptic Moscow, Metro: Last Light Redux is a story-driven FPS that blends survival horror with intense gunplay. You play the role of Artyom, who is a survivor navigating through the underground metro and fighting against mutants. For a game that was released in 2014, it still holds up pretty well with modern titles in terms of visuals.

Ad

Here is the price and the purchase link:

5) Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (90% off)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (Image via CI Games)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a tactical FPS shooter that solely focuses on sniping. The game features a pretty good campaign, which mostly focuses on long-range tasks. It has realistic bullet physics with a series of open-ended missions whose outcomes could change depending on your playstyle.

Ad

Here is the price and the purchase link:

Price: $3.99 $39.99

$3.99 Buy link: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 on Steam

That concludes our list of best FPS titles you can buy during the Steam Spring Sale 2025. Do note that the sale only lasts until March 20, 2025, after which most of the abovementioned games are likely to revert to their original prices. For more articles like this, follow the Sportskeeda Esports Section.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.