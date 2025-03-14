Best RPG deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

There are numerous amazing RPG deals that players can take advantage of in the Steam Spring Sale 2025. This annual seasonal sale provides gamers with some of the best discounts on fan-favorite titles, making it possible to purchase these without incurring a dent in their wallet. This year is no different, as games from a variety of genres get sold at a discounted price tag.

This article will focus on some of the best RPG deals that you can acquire at the titular sale.

Note: Some parts of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

Some of the best RPG deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition (80% off)

A still from Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition (Image via CD Projekt Red)

When it comes to open-world RPGs that raise the standard of storytelling, CD Projekt Red's Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is at the forefront. Both main and side quests feature different pathways you can choose, with each having its consequences. It is this attention to creating a detailed narrative that makes the world of Wild Hunt so immersive and impressive.

Players who want to experience this action-packed story-heavy title to its fullest can buy the Complete Edition of the game, which includes both critically acclaimed DLCs — Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

You can buy Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for $9.99, 80% off, making it one of the best RPG deals.

2) Weird West: Definitive Edition (85% off)

A still from Weird West: Definitive Edition (Image via Devolver Digital)

Weird West is one of the best titles set in the Weird West genre. This setting combines the American Western genre with a supernatural or sci-fi twist to create a unique dark atmosphere. While the game is an isometric RPG, it also includes immersive sim and roguelite elements, adding to the game's unique identity.

For players who want a game with a great build variety, a unique world, and distinct characters, buying the Definitive Edition of the game at a discounted price is one of the best RPG deals they can get.

You can buy Weird West: Definitive Edition at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for $5.99, 85% off.

3) Vampyr (80% off)

A still from Vampyr (Image via Focus Entertainment)

If you want a morally ambiguous RPG that allows you to balance between good and evil, Vampyr is one of the best options. The title is set in 1918 London, where you play as Dr. Jonathan Reid, who has to find a cure for a deadly flu. However, as a newly turned vampire, he is cursed to feed on civilians to stay strong.

This balancing act of choosing the good of the town or personal gain is what makes this game so engaging. Alternatively, you can immediately attack and suck the life out of the townsfolk to satisfy your violent urges.

You can buy Vampyr at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for $7.99, 80% off, making it one of the best RPG deals.

4) Persona 5 Royal (60% off)

A still from Persona 5 Royal (Image via SEGA)

When it comes to the best JRPGs in recent times, Persona 5 is always standing at the forefront. This Atlus title received critical acclaim for its stylish presentation, unique and memorable characters, and in-depth turn-based combat mechanics. Its mix of a turn-based JRPG with social simulation elements provides an interesting mix of story and gameplay.

One of the best ways to play the game is to buy the Royal version, as it includes a ton of additional content to the game that increases its already long playtime. This includes new enemies, weapons, Personas, accessories, story endings, showtime attacks, and music tracks, among other additions and reworks.

You can buy Persona 5 Royal at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for $23.99, 60% off, making it one of the best RPG deals you can get this season.

5) Hogwarts Legacy (75% off)

A still from Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Hogwarts Legacy was released in 2023 with great reviews thanks to its impeccably crafted world of the School of Wizardry. You get to create your custom character and progress through various storylines inside the legendary world of Harry Potter. Additionally, there are unique spells to learn, classes to choose from, side quests to complete, and regions to explore. It is an engaging experience that still holds up in 2025.

You can buy Hogwarts Legacy at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for $14.99, 75% off, making it one of the best RPG deals you can get right now.

6) Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition (70% off)

A still from Divinity: Original Sin 2 — Definitive Edition (Image via Larian Studios)

Before Larian Studios made the incredible Baldur's Gate 3, they were already using their pedigree to create extensive, immersive, and morally ambiguous experiences. Divinity: Original Sin 2 fires on all cylinders to make you adapt to its ruthless world where being good will simply make it harder for your survival.

The Definitive Edition is the updated version of the game, which provides balance changes and other reworks to optimize the game further.

You can buy Divinity: Original Sin 2 — Definitive Edition at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for $13.49, 70% off, making it one of the best RPG deals you can get this season.

7) Chrono Trigger (75% off)

A still from Chrono Trigger (Image via Square Enix)

We cannot talk about some of the best RPGs and avoid mentioning Chrono Trigger. This Square title refined numerous gameplay elements that are now considered essential in the industry, such as a New Game+ mode. But aside from that, it is just a great experience in itself, offering a great story, incredible music, an engaging turn-based active time battle system, and memorable characters.

You can buy Chrono Trigger at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for $3.74, 75% off, making it one of the best RPG deals you can get.

These were some of the best deals for RPG games in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

