How to claim all free rewards in Battlefield 2042 War Machine Event

EA and Dice are all set to launch the Battlefield 2042 War Machine Event, offering various rewards. The event will begin on March 18, 2025, and continue until April 15, 2025, giving players ample time to collect all freebies. They can look forward to exciting cosmetics, including Specialist and weapon skins. During this event, they can participate in three new modes — Domination, Override, and Kill Of The Hill — while progressing through the event pass.

This guide explains how to claim all free items in the Battlefield 2042 War Machine Event.

Battlefield 2042 War Machine Event: All free rewards

The event features a total of 30 tiers, each offering various rewards to claim. However, only 15 of these are considered "Free tiers" and available for everyone to progress and earn. The remaining 15 tiers require you to purchase the Premium Event Pass by spending Battlefield Coins (BFC).

Below is a list of all the exclusive freebies you can get:

The G428 “Future Sight” weapon skin from the Battlefield 2042 War Machine Event (Image via Electronic Arts)

Crawford "Relentless" (Specialist skin)

Lis "Central Unit Hotel" (Specialist skin)

Blasco "Admiral" (Specialist skin)

AN-94 (A new weapon from the Vault to All Out War)

G428 “Future Sight” (weapon skin)

SWS-10 “Faultless Shot” (weapon skin)

Apart from these, you can purchase the Premium Event Pass from the Event Pass menu or the in-game store. It includes additional cosmetic items you can earn by completing the event tiers.

Battlefield 2042 War Machine Event: How to get free rewards

You can earn free rewards by accumulating points and advancing through your Event Pass tier. Points can be obtained primarily through two methods: earning XP from matches and completing weekly in-game challenges.

As you earn points, you will unlock tiers in the event pass. With every 10 points, you unlock one tier from where you can collect the items.

