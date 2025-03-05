Battlefield Labs to reportedly have its first playtest soon

A recent report from Insider Gaming suggests that the Battlefield Labs playtest is all set to begin on March 7, 2025. Earlier in an interview, the head of EA Studios, Vince Zempella, shared some crucial details regarding the playtest. He emphasized a "player-first" approach to improve the title and avoid blandness. In the same interview, he also confirmed that the next Battlefield is scheduled to release later this year.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the rumor regarding the Battlefield Labs' first playtest, which is reportedly happening soon.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all the information with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

Battlefield Labs is reportedly starting its first playtest soon

According to Insider Gaming, this Battlefield Labs test is set to begin this week. The playtest is conducted jointly by EA and DICE and is expected to be the largest test for the title. As per information available, players could possibly try out the "concepts and mechanics" of the next Battlefield game on March 7, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Is Battlefield 4 worth playing in 2025?

Based on player feedback, the devs will improve the title accordingly, as mentioned by them. This test is expected to have a run time of two hours and will be exclusive to PC. Most importantly, it is expected to be executed in a closed test environment, with streaming, recording, and discussing the title strictly prohibited.

Players can join the test by signing up on Battlefield Labs – participation is by invitation only through email. Currently, thousands of players have already signed up, and the developers have assure that those who register early will have the best chance of being selected. Gamers can still register on Labs in hopes of being invited to future playtests, if such a thing happens.

Ad

Check out: Is Battlefield 1 worth playing in 2025?

Those interested to sign up can visit the Battlefield Labs website. This initiative has been taken in response to negative feedback on previous Battlefield games. The next title is expected to release this year and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Check out the links below for more Battlefield articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.