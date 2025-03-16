If you're a racing fan looking for massive discounts, the Steam Spring Sale 2025 has some of the best racing game deals you will not want to miss. Whether you're into Formula 1, rally, GT racing, or open-world street racing, this sale has something to offer for everyone. The racing game deals end on March 20, 2025.

Here’s a breakdown of the best racing game deals at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 right now.

F1 24 and other best racing game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) F1 24 – $10.49 (85% Off)

F1 24 in best racing game deals (Image via Electronic Arts)

Despite some controversy over its handling model and AI, F1 24 is still a solid choice for Formula 1 fans, especially when it is offered at such a steep discount. The revamped career mode lets players take control of current F1 stars, Formula 2 drivers, and even retired legends, adding more depth than ever. The mid-race objectives system is a fun addition, throwing in extra challenges, like defending a position or hitting a lap time goal for rewards.

The F1 world has also seen some expansions, including the new Fanzone mode, where players can earn fan points for their favorite teams and drivers. While the lack of a Braking Point story mode might disappoint some players, the sheer amount of content makes this an easy pick, especially at just $10.49.

2) Assetto Corsa Competizione - $11.99 (70% Off)

Assetto Corsa Competizione has LFM, which conducts competitive races (Image via 505 Games)

For those who love realistic racing sims, Assetto Corsa Competizione is the go-to option. This game delivers some of the best GT racing physics on the market, with officially licensed GT3, GT4, and GT2 cars from the GT World Challenge Europe.

The game offers a deep offline career mode, custom championships, and a variety of multiplayer options, including endurance race weekends and quick sprint races. The ability to create one-make series — such as the Porsche Carrera Cup or the Lamborghini Super Trofeo — adds even more replayability. Crossplay between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S makes it an even better option in racing game deals for console players who want to race against a larger online community.

3) Need for Speed Heat - $3.49 (95% Off)

Heat is the 24th installment of the NFS series (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you're looking for intense street racing and police chases, Need for Speed Heat is a steal at $3.49. Set in Palm City, a fictional version of Miami, the game offers two distinct racing experiences: daytime sanctioned events for earning cash and nighttime street races, where you build rep while dodging an aggressive police task force.

The risk-reward system makes every night race thrilling — you can push for more rep, but get caught by the cops and risk losing it all. While the game had mixed reviews at launch, it’s considered one of the better NFS titles in recent years, especially compared to its predecessors. At 95% off, this is easily one of the best racing game deals.

4) MotoGP 24 - $12.49 (75% Off)

A still from MotoGP 24 (Image via Milestone S.r.l.)

Motorcycle racing fans shouldn’t skip this one. MotoGP 24 is the most realistic two-wheel racing experience, featuring all official riders, bikes, and tracks from MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, and MotoE. With authentic handling mechanics and a deep career mode, this is the perfect game for players looking for a serious MotoGP simulation.

While not as accessible as arcade racers, MotoGP 24 offers realistic physics and detailed bike tuning, making it one of the best choices for motorcycle racing enthusiasts. If you're up for the challenge, this is a fantastic deal at racing game deals for 75% off.

5) WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship - $1.99 (90% Off)

WRC 7 at best racing game deals on the Steam Spring Sale 2025 (Image via Nacon)

If rally racing is more your speed, WRC 7 delivers an intense off-road experience at a ridiculously low price of $1.99. Based on the 2017 World Rally Championship season, the game features officially licensed cars, drivers, and tracks from the season.

While it might not have the same depth as games like DiRT Rally, WRC 7 still offers a solid and challenging rally experience, especially for those who enjoy technical, rough stages that test their driving skills. It even won the Best Sports Game award at the 2017 Ping Awards, proving its quality despite being a slightly older title. For just two bucks, it’s a no-brainer for rally fans.

Aside from the aforementioned titles, more racing game deals on the Steam Spring Sale 2025 are provided below:

