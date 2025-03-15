If you're on the hunt for some good FPS deals during the Steam Spring Sale 2025, this is your chance to grab some of the best shooters at low prices. Whether you’re after intense war battles, sci-fi looting, or classic WW2-fighting action, there’s something for every trigger-happy gamer. The sale ends on March 20.

Here are the best FPS game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Battlefield 1 and other best FPS game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Battlefield 1 – $1.99 (-95%)

A still from Battlefield 1 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 1 remains one of the greatest games in the franchise, with wide-scale warfare featuring enormous destructible environments, intense trench combat, and hard-hitting aerial dogfights.

The single-player War Stories mode takes you across different theaters of the war, from the trenches of the Western Front to the deserts of Arabia. But let’s be real — the multiplayer is where the game truly shines. The Operations mode delivers some of the best large-scale battles, and despite being nearly a decade old, the game still has a dedicated player base.

For just $1.99, This WWI shooter is easily the best deal of the sale if you’re into large-scale, historical warfare.

2) Borderlands 3 – $5.99 (-90%)

Borderlands 3 in best FPS game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025 (Image via 2K)

If you love looter shooters, Borderlands 3 is a steal at just $5.99. This Webby Award-winning FPS-RPG hybrid brings back the over-the-top humor, cel-shaded visuals by Unreal engine 5, and chaotic gunplay the series is known for.

With four unique Vault Hunters — Amara, Moze, Zane, and FL4K — each featuring deep skill trees and customizable abilities, there’s a ton of replayability. The game throws randomly generated guns at you, including some with walking legs, flamethrowers, and homing rockets.

Endgame content is solid too, with Mayhem Mode, Proving Grounds, and Raid Bosses keeping things fresh long after the campaign ends. At 90% off, this is the best time to jump into one of the best co-op FPS experiences out there.

3) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $5.99 (-85%)

A still from Wolfenstein II (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Few shooters blend cinematic storytelling and hardcore gunplay as well as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Set in an alternate 1961 where the Axis Powers control America, you step back into the boots of B.J. Blazkowicz as he leads the resistance against the regime.

The combat is brutal, fast-paced, and ridiculously satisfying. Thanks to dual-wielding mechanics, you can go all out with shotguns, machine guns, or laser weapons in one of the best FPS games of the past decade. The game also features a binary choice at the start that changes parts of the story, adding an extra layer of replayability.

The storytelling here is some of the best in the genre, with a gripping narrative, top villains, and some surprisingly emotional moments. If you love single-player FPS games, this is a no-brainer at 85% off.

4) Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 (-75%)

Get 6 games in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

If you’ve never played Halo, this is your chance to experience the entire Master Chief saga in one package. Halo: The Master Chief Collection includes six legendary Halo games, all optimized for PC with 4K resolution, 60+ FPS, FOV sliders, and ultrawide support.

Halo: Reach

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

With 67 campaign missions and the entire Halo narrative, as well as 120+ multiplayer maps, this is the ultimate method for playing one of the most influential FPS franchises ever created. With mod support expanding all the time, there's loads of content to explore.

For just $9.99, this is one of the best bargains of the Steam Spring Sale 2025 and a must-have for every FPS enthusiast.

Aside from the aforementioned titles, more FPS game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025 are provided below:

