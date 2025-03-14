5 best Steam Spring Sale 2025 deals at 80% off

If you’re hunting for the best Steam Spring Sale 2025 deals at 80% off, you’re in for a treat. Some of the biggest titles have hit their lowest prices, making this the perfect time to grab legendary games without breaking the bank. From tactical shooters to massive RPGs, there’s something for everyone.

Let’s dive into the best 80% off deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025 that you shouldn’t miss.

Rainbow Six Siege and other 4 best Steam Spring Sale 2025 deals at 80% off

1) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition ($5.99 at 80% Off)

Go tactical with R6S (Image via Ubisoft)

For tactical shooter fans, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition is a steal at just $5.99 — cheaper than its Winter Sale price of $9.89. This isn’t just another shooter; Siege is all about strategy, destructible environments, and tense multiplayer combat. With over $3.5 billion in revenue, it remains Ubisoft’s second-highest-earning game, proving its lasting appeal.

Operators bring unique gadgets and playstyles, making every round feel fresh. Ubisoft continues to support the game with seasonal updates, new maps, and operators, so there’s no better time to jump in. If you enjoy high-stakes, team-based action, this deal is too good to pass up.

Buy Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition

Check out: Is The First Berserker Khazan coming to Xbox Game Pass?

2) Mafia: Definitive Edition ($7.99 at 80% Off)

A still from Mafia (Image via 2K)

If you love crime dramas, Mafia: Definitive Edition is an absolute steal at $7.99. This stunning 2020 remake of the 2002 classic brings a gripping 1930s mobster story, improved visuals, and refined gameplay. You play as Tommy Angelo, a cab driver who gets pulled into the world of organized crime in the fictional city of Lost Heaven, Illinois.

Unlike most open-world games, Mafia focuses on story-driven missions, but the Free Ride mode lets you explore the city at your own pace, with side activities and hidden missions adding depth. With enhanced gunplay, motorcycles, and a faithful recreation of the original, this is the definitive way to experience one of gaming’s best crime stories.

Buy Mafia: Definitive Edition

3) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ($9.99 at 80% Off)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released in April 5, 2022 (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

For Star Wars and LEGO fans, this is an easy recommendation at $9.99. Covering all nine Skywalker movies, this isn’t just a rehash of the older LEGO Star Wars games — it’s a massive open-world adventure with reworked combat, planets to explore, and hundreds of playable characters.

The game’s humor and charming LEGO style make it a fun experience for all ages, while its free-roam exploration lets you revisit iconic locations like Tatooine, Hoth, and Coruscant. While it had some launch issues, it still became a massive hit, selling 3.2 million copies in just two weeks. If you want a lighthearted but deep Star Wars game, this is the best time to grab it.

Buy LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition ($9.99 at 80% Off)

Until The Witcher 4 releases, you can deep dive into this prequel (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

One of the best RPGs of all time is now just $9.99, including both Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone expansions. This means over 150 hours of content, making The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition one of the best deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

You step into the boots of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter tracking down Ciri, the Child of Prophecy, in a world full of warring kingdoms, mystical creatures, and difficult moral choices. The next-gen update brings ray tracing, improved textures, and even new content inspired by The Witcher Netflix series, making it the best version of the game to date. Until The Witcher 4 releases, you can deep dive into it.

Buy The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

5) RoboCop: Rogue City ($9.99 at 80% Off)

RoboCop: Rogue City DLC is scheduled to release in Q3 2025 (Image via Nacon)

RoboCop: Rogue City brings the iconic cybernetic cop back in a game that feels like a true sequel to RoboCop 2. At just $9.99, you get to experience Old Detroit through RoboCop’s visor, with a mix of brutal gunfights, detective work, and crime-busting.

Peter Weller reprises his role, making it even more authentic. With an expansion coming later in 2025, now is the perfect time to grab it while it’s at its lowest price.

Buy RoboCop: Rogue City

Check out more article on Steam Spring Sale 2025:

