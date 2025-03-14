Is The First Berserker Khazan coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Many fans are wondering whether the First Berserker Khazan will be available on Xbox Game Pass. With its dark fantasy world, intense combat, and a protagonist drenched in raw power, it's shaping up to be a major release of the year. But will it be part of Microsoft's subscription service at launch?

Unfortunately, The First Berserker Khazan isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass at release. While it would be a great addition to the lineup, there’s no indication it will be included anytime soon. But does that mean it’ll never happen? We explore the possibilities.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation and the author's opinion.

Why The First Berserker Khazan won't be on Xbox Game Pass at launch

Combat glipmse from The First Berserker Khazan (Image via NEXON)

As of today, The First Berserker Khazan is not available on Game Pass, and there’s no official word from Neople or Microsoft regarding a release on the service in the future. If you visit Khazan's Xbox Store Page, you won't see the Game Pass logo, so it's coming as a full-price, standalone release on March 27, 2025.

This isn't uncommon, as most big titles forego Game Pass launch, either because the publisher wishes to squeeze every sale out of the game or because there was no agreement with Microsoft. Khazan is a high-budget title, so the developers may wish to gauge its performance before offering it on Game Pass.

Would The First Berserker Khazan come to Game Pass in the future?

While it’s not coming at launch, there's no concrete proof of it not arriving on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has a history of adding Soulslikes, but it's a mixed bag. For example, Lords of the Fallen (2023) eventually landed on the platform, while Elden Ring remained absent.

Xbox Game Pass also tends to pick up games months or even years after launch, especially if a boost in player numbers is needed. If Khazan sells well, the developers may hold off on any subscription deals. But if sales slow down, adding it to Game Pass could be a smart move to reach a larger audience.

Should you wait for a possible Game Pass release or buy it at launch?

If you’re excited about the Khazan, waiting for a potential Game Pass arrival isn't a safe bet. There’s no guarantee it will make it, and even if it does, it could take a considerable amount of time. If you’re a fan of brutal combat, challenging bosses, and deep RPG mechanics, picking it up at launch is probably the better move.

