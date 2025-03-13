Is The First Berserker Khazan Deluxe Edition worth buying?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 13, 2025 14:47 GMT
There are multiple pre-order bonuses in the Deluxe Edition (Image via Nexon)

The First Berserker Khazan is an upcoming action and roleplaying video game that will release globally on March 27, 2025. This is a single player title that will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is already out for pre-orders and is available in two different editions - Standard Edition priced at $59.99 and Deluxe Edition at $69.99. But is it really worth spending an additional $10 to get the Deluxe Edition?

Honestly, it depends from player-to-player. The First Berserker Khazan looks promising, and the Deluxe Edition indeed offers some pretty compelling rewards. But, if you are new to such games, it might be in your best interest to get the Standard Edition only.

What all is included in the Deluxe Edition of The First Berserker Khazan?

There is a 72 hour early access in the Deluxe Edition as well (Image via Nexon)

If you get The First Berserker Khazan Deluxe Edition, you will get the below-mentioned items:

  • Base Game
  • 72-Hour Early Access
  • Hero's Weapon Set — Hero's Dual Wield, Hero's Spear, and Hero's Greatsword
  • Hero's Armor Set — Hero's Helm, Hero's Wristguards, Hero's Pauldrons, Hero's Leggings, and Hero's Combat Boots
  • Digital Artbook

Moreover, if you pre-order The First Berserker Khazan, you will receive some bonuses as well. However, these pre-order bonuses aren't limited to the Deluxe Edition and can be claimed with the Standard variant as well. A list of these is mentioned below:

  • Base Game
  • Fallen Star Armor Set
  • Fallen Star's Resolve
  • Fallen Star's Mark
  • Fallen Star's Scar
  • Fallen Star's Tattered Clothing
  • Fallen Star's Shackles

The First Berserker Khazan can be pre-ordered from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, and Steam.

Should you buy The First Berserker Khazan Deluxe Edition?

If you saw the game's trailer and the concept looks interesting and fun to you, the Deluxe Edition can be a great pick. The reason behind this is simple: There are a lot of rewards that you get with this edition. The early access, better starter weapons, and even the art book are great picks if you're a fan.

However, if you are new to the hack-and-slash and souls-like genre of video games, or aren't sure if you will love the concept, consider getting the Standard Edition only.

For more gaming guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

