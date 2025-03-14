Is Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

One of the most anticipated video games of 2025, Killing Floor 3 has now unfortunately been postponed. The game was originally scheduled to release globally on March 27, 2025; however, now the game will release later this year. However, you can already pre-order the game, and it will be available in three different editions - Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Elite Nightfall Edition.

Let's take a look at whether you should spend $59.99 and get the Deluxe Edition.

Compared to the Standard Edition, you will get more rewards in the Deluxe Edition of Killing Floor 3. However, none of these rewards fall under the category of playable content. So what you will get are just cosmetic upgrades. This is why getting the Deluxe Edition is not worth it for those who are new to the Killing Floor series.

Additionally, if you are looking forward to exploring the post-apocalyptic genre of video games for the first time, again, you will be better off with the Standard Edition. However, if you are an ardent fan of the Killing Floor series, and are sure that you will invest proper time in playing this title, the Deluxe Edition can be a great pick for you.

Contents of the Deluxe Edition of Killing Floor 3

There are multiple pre-order bonuses in the Deluxe Edition (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

The Deluxe Edition of Killing Floor 3 will comprise of the below-mentioned items:

“Shadow Agent” Specialist Skin Set

“Shadow Agent” Weapon Skin Set

Nightfall Supply Pass

1000 Creds

If you pre-order the game, you will receive even more rewards. These are:

"Flatliner" Weapon Skin Set

Fear the Reaper Weapon Trinket

Special Action Force Player Card

However, do note that these pre-order bonuses will be available for Standard Edition and Elite Nightfall Edition owners as well, and not just for the Deluxe Edition owners.

