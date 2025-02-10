  • home icon
Killing Floor 3 pre-order guide: Platforms, editions, release date, and more

Killing Floor 3 pre-order
A new horde shooter looms on the horizon (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Publisher Tripwire Interactive has announced that Killing Floor 3 will launch for PC and consoles on March 25, 2025. The upcoming entry in the underrated sci-fi wave-based FPS series aims to be its most ambitious yet, with many changes and tweaks. With the launch around the corner, there are many details about this new co-op first-person shooter.

From various editions and platforms to pre-orders and an upcoming closed beta test, here is everything we know about Killing Floor 3.

What is Killing Floor 3 about and what platforms is it on? Closed beta details explored

youtube-cover
The game will be available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S systems when it launches on March 25, 2025. Built atop the latest Unreal Engine 5 tech, these platform targets make sense, as Killing Floor 3 is a visually appealing game with plenty of detail.

That said, most players and returning fans will be in for the gameplay. As a co-op FPS title, players will pick between various Agents, each with varied loadouts and weapon/tool choices. They will then take on hordes of monsters known as Zeds across various gritty sci-fi levels with support for up to six players in a horde-slaying session.

The AI has been refined more than ever before, with smarter Zed AI that will hunt players from all directions — including above. The gorefest returns courtesy of the M.E.A.T. system resulting in gratifying pools of blood and dismemberment. Players can check the experience out for themselves when the public closed beta for all platforms goes live from February 20 to 24, 2025.

All Killing Floor 3 editions explored

Each edition offers interesting perks (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
The game is available for pre-order across all platforms. Pre-purchasing any edition will earn players the following bonuses: "Flatliner" Weapon Skin Set, Fear the Reaper Weapon Trinket, and Special Action Force Player Card.

That said, here are the various editions of Killing Floor 3:

  • Standard Edition: Includes the base game.
  • Deluxe Edition: Includes the base game, “Shadow Agent” Specialist Skin Set, “Shadow Agent” Weapon Skin Set, Nightfall Supply Pass, and 1000 Creds.
  • Elite Nightfall Edition: Includes the base game plus “Shadow Agent” Specialist Skin Set, “Shadow Agent” Weapon Skin Set, Year 1 Premium Nightfall Supply Pass Access (four passes), and 3000 Creds.

There is also an additional retail-exclusive Day 1 Edition handled by publisher PLAION, which includes the base game, the Flatline Tactical Bundle, and Clamefield Patrol Specialist Skins Pack.

Killing Floor 3 PC system requirements explored

Tackle the Zed menace in the upcoming closed beta playtest (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
PC players looking forward to the closed beta playtest should ensure their rig meets the following specifications before they can dive in:

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended:

  • OS: Windows 11 64-bit
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD Required

