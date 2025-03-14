The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here, bringing some of the best discounts on open-world games you’ll find all year. If you love massive, immersive worlds where you can forge your own path, now is the perfect time to grab these legendary titles at incredibly low prices, till March 20, 2025.

From western epics to sci-fi adventures and fantasy RPGs, here are the best open-world game deals at the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Note: The entries in the list are not in any particular order.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and other six best open world game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.99 (80% off, Ultimate Edition)

Arthur Morgan and his ally in RDR2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Few open-world games combine cinematic narrative, realistic world design, and emotional depth quite like Red Dead Redemption 2. Set in 1899, this Western classic tells the story of Arthur Morgan, a gunslinger struggling to get by as the Wild West disappears into the annals of history.

With more than 67 million copies sold and 22+ major awards, it's one of the most award-winning open-world games of all time. The base title is priced at $14.99, but the Ultimate Edition for $19.99 at 80% off seems like a good deal in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

It includes special online content, such as bonus clothes, rank bonuses, a Black Chestnut Thoroughbred horse, and Survivor Camp Theme access.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $7.99 (80% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at Steam Spring Sale 2025 (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

With the teaser for Witcher 4 revealed at TGA 2024, it's as good a time as any to revisit the legendary quest of Geralt of Rivia. Spanning a huge fantasy world with roots in Slavic mythology, The Witcher 3 has you take on the role of Geralt, a monster hunter on the search for his adopted daughter Ciri with the supernatural Wild Hunt on his tail. The game's rich RPG system, award-winning storytelling, and multiple endings make it a must-play.

With Ciri being the star of the next Witcher game, going back into her story now makes the experience all the more significant.

3) The Forest – $4.59 (77% off)

A still from the Forest game (Image via Endnight Games Ltd)

For those who like survival horror in the open world, The Forest provides a chilling yet engaging experience. You play as Eric LeBlanc, who has been stranded on a strange woodland island after a plane crash. The objective? Live. That entails creating shelter, scavenging, and fighting off cannibal mutants while looking for your lost son, Timmy.

With no linear story or mandatory objectives, the game lets players choose how they survive, whether by stealth, combat, or full-blown base-building. And if you’re planning to play its sequel, Sons of the Forest, now’s the time to experience where it all began.

4) No Man’s Sky – $23.99 (60% off)

No Man's Sky has launched its 17th update, "Titan" (Image via Hello Games)

If you're looking for an open-world game that lasts long, No Man's Sky is the one for you. With more than 18 quintillion procedurally generated worlds, this space-exploration game allows you to build, enhance, and explore the universe in your own time. Due to huge free updates, the game now includes multiplayer, base-building, deep space warfare, cross-platform play, and VR support.

At release, one of gaming's greatest letdowns, Hello Games has made No Man's Sky one of the gaming world's greatest comeback stories. Now, it's bigger and better than ever — and at 60% off, it's a bargain in the list of open world game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025.

5) Cyberpunk 2077 – $23.99 (60% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Steam Spring Sale 2025 (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

From rocky start to redemption journey, Cyberpunk 2077 has matured into a solid open-world RPG. You play as V, a mercenary within the virtual streets of Night City, fighting for survival after inserting a bio-chip containing the engram of Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves).

The game's blend of cybernetic enhancements, hacking, fast-paced combat, and branching storylines combine to make it an unmissable experience for fans of sci-fi RPGs. With the Phantom Liberty DLC and a sequel (Project Orion) in the works, it's the ideal time to take a plunge into the universe of Cyberpunk.

6) GTA 4: The Complete Edition – $6.99 (65% off)

The lead Niko Bellic in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

With GTA 6 looming on the horizon, now is as good a time as any to go back and play one of Rockstar's best-reviewed games. In Liberty City (fictionalized NYC), you control Niko Bellic, a war veteran from Eastern Europe seeking to leave his past behind as he becomes involved in the criminal underworld. GTA 4 set records in its industry, generating $310 million on its first day and $500 million within its first week.

Although GTA 5 is discounted as well, the more worthwhile nostalgia trip is GTA 4 at $6.99 on Steam Spring Sale 2025, particularly for those who enjoy gritty storytelling, realistic physics, and Rockstar's own satirical version of American culture.

7) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $9.99 (75% off)

The Elder Scrolls V has won over 200 awards (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

With its massive open world, rich lore, and infinite potential for modding, Skyrim is the ultimate fantasy RPG. You're the Dragonborn, a special warrior destined to stop Alduin, the World-Eater. And because of its non-linear design, you're free to forget about the main quest altogether and create your own path — becoming a thief, assassin, magician, or even a vampire lord.

With Skyrim mods still alive and kicking and The Elder Scrolls 6 under production, grabbing Skyrim Special Edition for $9.99 at Steam Spring Sale 2025 is a no-brainer for any new and returning player.

Aside from the aforementioned titles, more game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025 have been provided below:

